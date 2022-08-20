Read full article on original website
Related
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
cleveland19.com
Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the women charged in a series of violent crimes in several communities pleaded guilty Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Jada Hite, 19, of Euclid, entered the plea several days after her trial began in front of Judge John O’Donnell. Hite will be sentenced at a later date.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals search for convicted Cleveland drug trafficker wanted for a probation violation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for help in locating a convicted drug trafficker who recently violated probation. Abdul Mallory has convictions for both drug trafficking and possession, said the U.S. Marshals. According to the U.S. Marshals, Mallory, 28, was last...
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Chronicle-Telegram
Cinder block assault plea puts Bellevue man on probation
A Bellevue man who attacked an Elyria man with a cinder block while the two were drinking recently pleaded guilty to felony assault charges and was sentenced to probation. Chad Gonzales, 39, was sentenced to three years of probation by Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery in June. He was ordered to pay all court costs, court-appointed attorney costs and probation supervision fees and was warned that he could be sentenced to 17 months in prison if he violates his probation, according to court records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s unfair’: Lorain vape shop owners frustrated by series of break-ins
Their business is called "Smokerz Paradise," but the owners of a vape store in Lorain say their lives have become a living hell as the result of a series of break-ins.
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
Rangers try to identify suspects in Mentor park vandalism
Lake Metroparks officials are trying to identify four people believed to be involved in vandalism at a local park overnight.
Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Ethan Liming case: Attorney claims self-defense under OH Stand Your Ground Law
A different take on the "Stand Your Ground" debate as one local attorney argues his client was doing just that when Ethan Liming died.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide
AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
Comments / 0