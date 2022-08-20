ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama, NY

Police arrest wanted man in New York

By Brett Balicki
 3 days ago

A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report.

At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama.

The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost was known to be wanted in the Town of Ellicott and the City of Jamestown for criminal mischief and two counts of disobeying an order of protection.

Millcreek Police investigating stolen business signs

A Sheriff’s K9 was deployed into the area where Schrecengost was last seen.

A short time later Deputies received a call indicating a male who matched Schrecengost’s description entered an apartment complex on East Main St. Deputies, assisted by NYS Troopers, entered the apartment, and located Schrecengost hiding in a utility room.

Schrecengost was turned over to the City of Jamestown.

