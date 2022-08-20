Police arrest wanted man in New York
A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report.
At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama.
The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost was known to be wanted in the Town of Ellicott and the City of Jamestown for criminal mischief and two counts of disobeying an order of protection.
A Sheriff’s K9 was deployed into the area where Schrecengost was last seen.
A short time later Deputies received a call indicating a male who matched Schrecengost’s description entered an apartment complex on East Main St. Deputies, assisted by NYS Troopers, entered the apartment, and located Schrecengost hiding in a utility room.
