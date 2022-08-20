ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the women charged in a series of violent crimes in several communities pleaded guilty Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Jada Hite, 19, of Euclid, entered the plea several days after her trial began in front of Judge John O’Donnell. Hite will be sentenced at a later date.
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout

COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
cleveland19.com

Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint. Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.
Cleveland.com

That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID protocols

As schools across Northeast Ohio get back into session, many – including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools – have relaxed COVID preventative measures, meaning masks and social distancing are not required. The Ohio Department of Health sent guidance to all K-12 schools earlier this month...
OHIO STATE
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH

