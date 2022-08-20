Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla Chiu
Related
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the women charged in a series of violent crimes in several communities pleaded guilty Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Jada Hite, 19, of Euclid, entered the plea several days after her trial began in front of Judge John O’Donnell. Hite will be sentenced at a later date.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID protocols
As schools across Northeast Ohio get back into session, many – including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools – have relaxed COVID preventative measures, meaning masks and social distancing are not required. The Ohio Department of Health sent guidance to all K-12 schools earlier this month...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals search for convicted Cleveland drug trafficker wanted for a probation violation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for help in locating a convicted drug trafficker who recently violated probation. Abdul Mallory has convictions for both drug trafficking and possession, said the U.S. Marshals. According to the U.S. Marshals, Mallory, 28, was last...
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic aims to hire 1,200 Cleveland residents by end of 2022
CLEVELAND — Fredrick Paul is a man on the move. “I was determined to get in here," he said. The Cleveland Clinic Community Career Expo is Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. It will focus on hiring for Cleveland Clinic’s...
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
Woman pleads guilty to several robberies in Cuyahoga County, fleeing from Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a string of robberies in Cuyahoga County and fleeing from the Cleveland Heights Police Department last fall. According to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Jada Hite pled guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
akronschools.com
Akron Zoo and APS Team Up For Students
Akron Public Schools partnered with the Akron Zoo and welcomed more than 5,000 guests on Aug. 16-17 for the annual Backpack Adventure. More than 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to APS students in grades K-5. This year, families were connected to various community services, school information and volunteer options. Entertainment was provided by the Firestone CLC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the East CLC High School Marching Band. Akron Children's Hospital offered wellness checks and immunizations, and mentor health resources were provided by Minority Behavioral Health Group and Child Guidance & Family Solutions. Other involved organizations were: Akron Children's Museum, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Fire Department, Akron-Summit County Public Library, ArtSparks, Cleveland Browns, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, GASP, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, and Summit County Sherriff's Office. Backpack Adventure is made possible by the support and donations of organizations such as Dominion Energy, Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, Amazon, Giant Eagle, GOJO, GPD Group, METRO RTA, Towpath Credit Union, Christ Child Society, KeyBank and Stutler Leasing.
spectrumnews1.com
Freedom Bloc to host Justice for Jayland Walker Week of Action Aug. 21-28
AKRON, Ohio — The Freedom Bloc, a group that's outspoken in protesting the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker in June, will host a week of activities to underscore the organization’s demands of justice for Walker. The group said the Justice for Jayland Week of Action will include...
Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wksu.org
Jayland Walker Week of Action in Akron will encourage political action, push for police reform
An Akron activist organization is hosting community engagement events this week centered on calls for justice for Jayland Walker, the unarmed Black man fatally shot by police earlier this summer. Freedom BLOC, a Black-led organizing group, holds two separate “weeks of action” each year to encourage people to become engaged...
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide
AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
Ethan Liming case: Attorney claims self-defense under OH Stand Your Ground Law
A different take on the "Stand Your Ground" debate as one local attorney argues his client was doing just that when Ethan Liming died.
Comments / 0