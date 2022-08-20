Akron Public Schools partnered with the Akron Zoo and welcomed more than 5,000 guests on Aug. 16-17 for the annual Backpack Adventure. More than 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to APS students in grades K-5. This year, families were connected to various community services, school information and volunteer options. Entertainment was provided by the Firestone CLC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the East CLC High School Marching Band. Akron Children's Hospital offered wellness checks and immunizations, and mentor health resources were provided by Minority Behavioral Health Group and Child Guidance & Family Solutions. Other involved organizations were: Akron Children's Museum, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Fire Department, Akron-Summit County Public Library, ArtSparks, Cleveland Browns, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, GASP, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, and Summit County Sherriff's Office. Backpack Adventure is made possible by the support and donations of organizations such as Dominion Energy, Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, Amazon, Giant Eagle, GOJO, GPD Group, METRO RTA, Towpath Credit Union, Christ Child Society, KeyBank and Stutler Leasing.

