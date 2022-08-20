Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend.
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Opening statements begin in Warren murder trial
The trial against a Warren man accused of killing a man and hurting another in two separate shootings is underway.
beavercountyradio.com
Columbiana, Ohio Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident in Homewood Borough
(Homewood Borough, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident on August 6, 2022, at 10:01 PM on Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough, Beaver County. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 46-year-old Anthony...
Man says scammer told him to break into safe in Leavittsburg
Police were told, "Be easy on him he is only 19 and has only worked here about two months."
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Mohawk Schools respond to investigation
An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team
YPD finds two guns, arrests two on gun charges early Saturday
Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men with loaded guns and found over 125 pills after pulling a car over for running a stop sign.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 20th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1992 | Beaver Township Patrolman Carl Frost and an unidentified FBI agent keep watch on a house on Lynn Road in Beaver Township outside of which mobster Joseph Joey Naples was shot to death the day before by a sniper, Naples, who lived on Youngstown’s North Side, was visiting his new house that was under construction 30 years ago.
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence Co. District Attorney investigates alleged hazing incident in New Castle
Lawrence County parents are raising concerns over an alleged hazing incident involving minors at Mohawk High School in New Castle. "We deserve to know the truth on what has happened," one mother, who asked to stay anonymous, said. The Mohawk Area School District said in a statement:. "The district has...
Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley
More than a thousand chairs were lined up in long neat rows, in a Girard, Ohio ballroom Friday. Organizers had laid out placards reading “Unite & Win” on each one, alternating in navy blue and red. A disco ball hung above the lectern. People began lining up early Friday afternoon outside the Metroplex Expo Center […] The post Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
