Portage County, OH

whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher pleads not guilty to rape charge

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge. Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set. Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City […]
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
cleveland19.com

Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
