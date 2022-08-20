Read full article on original website
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
U.S. Marshals search for convicted Cleveland drug trafficker wanted for a probation violation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for help in locating a convicted drug trafficker who recently violated probation. Abdul Mallory has convictions for both drug trafficking and possession, said the U.S. Marshals. According to the U.S. Marshals, Mallory, 28, was last...
Ohio teacher pleads not guilty to rape charge
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge. Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set. Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City […]
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Family of Rebecca Kerr fighting to keep Stark County killer in prison
Melissa Kerr-Binius was only 8-years-old when she witnessed her mother's murder in a gas station parking lot in Perry Township.
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
Protesters gather as Medina deer culling proposal moves forward
Some community members are protesting in Medina ahead of city council's vote on a controversial deer hunting proposal Monday evening.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
Ethan Liming case: Attorney claims self-defense under OH Stand Your Ground Law
A different take on the "Stand Your Ground" debate as one local attorney argues his client was doing just that when Ethan Liming died.
Parma outlines battle plan for bats in apartment
The FOX 8 I-Team has found plans moving forward to do something about bats inside a big apartment complex just days after we exposed the problem.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
