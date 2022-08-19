ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury's Shey Peddy out for season with ruptured Achilles

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 on Wednesday night with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Aces won 79-63 and can close out the three-game series at home Saturday.

The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February.

Phoenix also has played the past six games without Diana Taurasi due to a quadriceps strain and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith has missed five straight games due to person reasons.

Peddy averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 assists this season.

