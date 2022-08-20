ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
WKYC

Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board

AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint. Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.
WKYC

'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant

CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
CANTON, OH
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio counties warned of dangerous flash flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several Northeast Ohio counties were under flood advisories or warnings Sunday night as showers and thunderstorms continued to move through the region. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lorain counties. In Lorain County, 3 to 5 inches had fallen in areas by 9 p.m. Sunday, while Ashtabula and Geauga counties had 2 to 4 inches.

