Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Ohio teacher pleads not guilty to rape charge
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge. Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set. Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City […]
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
Family of Rebecca Kerr fighting to keep Stark County killer in prison
Melissa Kerr-Binius was only 8-years-old when she witnessed her mother's murder in a gas station parking lot in Perry Township.
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
wtuz.com
Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put
Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
akronschools.com
Akron Zoo and APS Team Up For Students
Akron Public Schools partnered with the Akron Zoo and welcomed more than 5,000 guests on Aug. 16-17 for the annual Backpack Adventure. More than 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to APS students in grades K-5. This year, families were connected to various community services, school information and volunteer options. Entertainment was provided by the Firestone CLC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the East CLC High School Marching Band. Akron Children's Hospital offered wellness checks and immunizations, and mentor health resources were provided by Minority Behavioral Health Group and Child Guidance & Family Solutions. Other involved organizations were: Akron Children's Museum, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Fire Department, Akron-Summit County Public Library, ArtSparks, Cleveland Browns, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, GASP, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board, and Summit County Sherriff's Office. Backpack Adventure is made possible by the support and donations of organizations such as Dominion Energy, Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, Amazon, Giant Eagle, GOJO, GPD Group, METRO RTA, Towpath Credit Union, Christ Child Society, KeyBank and Stutler Leasing.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
Ethan Liming case: Attorney claims self-defense under OH Stand Your Ground Law
A different take on the "Stand Your Ground" debate as one local attorney argues his client was doing just that when Ethan Liming died.
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
cleveland19.com
Police: Viral ‘Brewster Wallaby’ hasn’t been seen in 7 days
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Brewster police said the wallaby that went viral hasn’t been seen since it was originally sighted last week. “Nope, actually, nobody’s seen him since last Sunday,” said Nathan Taylor, Chief of police. “We can’t confirm any sightings, no pictures, nothing like that and the calls have come as far as a 10-mile radius,” he said.
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they're gone.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
