Campbell County health and food inspections (8/13/22 – 8/19/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
City, council, land board to meet Thursday for Camporee financing decision
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Land Board voted to postpone signing a memorandum of understanding regarding the 2024 Pathfinder Camporee until they can meet with Gillette City Council and Campbell County Commissioners at 6 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will take place in the county commissioners’ chambers, which...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 31 – August 16
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license July 31 through August 16. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell undersheriff: deputies don’t request funds or arrest people over phone
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 36-year-old Gillette woman made a good call Aug. 19 after a man impersonating a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant called her. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said a “Lt. Pownall” called the woman at about 12:24 p.m. Aug. 19 from 307-699-6770. Reynolds said the man told the woman that she had failed to show up for jury duty and he had an affidavit from Judge Bartlett. The man knew the victim’s name, phone number and address, Reynolds said.
Campbell County Football’s Trending in the Right Direction [VIDEO]
Coming off their best season since 2016, the Campbell County Camels will be one to watch in Class 4A. The Camels finished 2021 with an overall record of 4-6. That was the most wins since the split into two high schools in Gillette. They’re also coming off a second playoff appearance in the last three seasons. Campbell County looks to build on both achievements.
Security questions man attempting to access Gillette airport’s secure area
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Monday that a man gave some odd reasons for attempting to access the secured area at Aug. 19 at Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport in Gillette. When security officials questioned the man for attempting to gain access, he...
Campbell County divorces through August 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
Man complaining of driver’s speed throws football at his truck
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are investigating an incident regarding a man who reportedly threw a football at a driver’s vehicle which he said was traveling too quickly. The incident was logged at about 4:48 p.m. Aug. 21 at Gillette Police Department, 201 E. Fifth St., Gillette. Deputy...
Crews battle TW fire
Firefighters continue to battle a 3,000-acre fire southeast of Buffalo on Tipperary Road. Fire units from the city of Buffalo, Johnson County, Campbell County, the Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Forestry have joined the fight, according to Johnson County Emergency Management Director Marilyn Connolly. There are a type...
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring, park service investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — No foul play is suspected in a hot spring-related death discovered after a human foot was found in Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service says. The foot was located in Abyss Pool, one of the deepest pools in Yellowstone National Park located in the West...
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/19/2022-8/21/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21:. At 4:38 a.m. to the 300 block of West Warlow Drive for an automatic fire alarm activation. Burnt food was the cause and firefighters helped to reset the alarm system.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 22
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 19, near Lewis Road and Highway 50, CCSO. A...
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
City to close portion of Monte Vista Lane through Sept. 16 for utility work
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette will be closing a portion of Monte Vista Lane starting Wednesday for utility work, according to city documents. From Wednesday through Sept. 16, Monte Vista Lane from Stetson Drive to O’Hara Drive will be closed to through traffic so crews can complete the work. The closure request from the city’s Engineering Division did not specify what type of utility work will be done.
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
Driver Killed in Semi Wreck West of Buffalo
The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was killed in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 16 West of Buffalo. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Erik Jorgensen, Javier Cardoso-Reyes, 47, of Katy, Texas was driving a semi, owned by CHGG Delivery, LLC of Katy, Texas, loaded with drill pipe. At...
Rain chances return this week, ramp up Wednesday and Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a hot, sunny start to the week, rain chances will return this evening and ramp up as the week wears on. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a high today of 90 degrees under sunny skies. Winds should come from the west at 7 to 10 mph with gusts to 18 mph.
