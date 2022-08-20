Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
Family of Rebecca Kerr fighting to keep Stark County killer in prison
Melissa Kerr-Binius was only 8-years-old when she witnessed her mother's murder in a gas station parking lot in Perry Township.
Columbiana, Ohio Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident in Homewood Borough
(Homewood Borough, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident on August 6, 2022, at 10:01 PM on Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough, Beaver County. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 46-year-old Anthony...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Cinder block assault plea puts Bellevue man on probation
A Bellevue man who attacked an Elyria man with a cinder block while the two were drinking recently pleaded guilty to felony assault charges and was sentenced to probation. Chad Gonzales, 39, was sentenced to three years of probation by Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Rothgery in June. He was ordered to pay all court costs, court-appointed attorney costs and probation supervision fees and was warned that he could be sentenced to 17 months in prison if he violates his probation, according to court records.
Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put
Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
Police: Viral ‘Brewster Wallaby’ hasn’t been seen in 7 days
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Brewster police said the wallaby that went viral hasn’t been seen since it was originally sighted last week. “Nope, actually, nobody’s seen him since last Sunday,” said Nathan Taylor, Chief of police. “We can’t confirm any sightings, no pictures, nothing like that and the calls have come as far as a 10-mile radius,” he said.
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Customers say they got bad gasoline at NE Ohio gas station: I-Team
Several people have contacted and filed reports with the North Kingsville Police Department stating they bought “bad gasoline” at the Village Food Mart.
Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide
AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash
A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
