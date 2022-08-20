Read full article on original website
Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary
Serve Santa Maria begins their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary this Saturday. The post Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy
What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
syvnews.com
'Awesome turnout': Dozens showcase skateboarding skills at Lompoc's annual contest
Skateboarders young and older dropped in at the annual Lompoc skateboard competition Saturday at College Park where hundreds of spectators turned out to witness creative runs and impressive tricks. The dozens of registered competitors were greeted by clear, sunny skies in an event that Johanna Kinard, Lompoc Recreation coordinator, called...
syvnews.com
SEEAG posts interactive map with participants in Santa Barbara County Farm Day
An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits. The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept....
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys
Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County, cities take on governor’s homelessness challenge
Santa Barbara County has accepted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 100-Day Challenge to reduce homelessness by moving 40 individuals from homeless encampments along highways and railroad corridors, a county spokesman said. The county’s efforts are being conducted using a $2.5 million California Encampment Resolution Funding grant awarded to move people indoors...
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
syvnews.com
Lompoc Valley Medical Center hosting free lecture about dangers of secondhand smoke
A cost-free lecture about the health-related risks behind secondhand smoke will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Renata Valladares, Santa Barbara County Tobacco Prevention and Cannabis Education program coordinator, will lead a discussion on the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure as it relates to tobacco and cannabis.
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
calcoastnews.com
Four people injured in crash in Santa Barbara County
A crash early Sunday morning in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County resulted in four individuals being extricated from a car, two of whom were in a critical condition. Additionally, one fire hydrant burst, flooding a street. Shortly before 2 a.m., the four individuals were traveling in a...
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Lompoc Record
Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group
An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
calcoastnews.com
Candidates vying for local offices in SLO County
Who are the candidates running for public office in San Luis Obispo County, and which races are likely to make a change in local governmental policies?. The Atascadero City Council is likely to remain primarily unchanged, with Mayor Heather Moreno running unchallenged. Three candidates are running for two open council...
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Tennessine
Tennessine is a 1-year-old female, brown and black German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tennessine's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
Cal Poly is great for SLO, but for its neighborhoods, not so much, residents say
Residents who live near campus say they’re lose a sense of community as investors buy up homes and turn them into student rentals.
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
