ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy

What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

'Awesome turnout': Dozens showcase skateboarding skills at Lompoc's annual contest

Skateboarders young and older dropped in at the annual Lompoc skateboard competition Saturday at College Park where hundreds of spectators turned out to witness creative runs and impressive tricks. The dozens of registered competitors were greeted by clear, sunny skies in an event that Johanna Kinard, Lompoc Recreation coordinator, called...
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, CA
State
Virginia State
Local
California Government
Los Alamos, CA
Government
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update

The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
GOLETA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening

••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
InsideHook

The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach

Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys

Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County, cities take on governor’s homelessness challenge

Santa Barbara County has accepted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 100-Day Challenge to reduce homelessness by moving 40 individuals from homeless encampments along highways and railroad corridors, a county spokesman said. The county’s efforts are being conducted using a $2.5 million California Encampment Resolution Funding grant awarded to move people indoors...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc Valley Medical Center hosting free lecture about dangers of secondhand smoke

A cost-free lecture about the health-related risks behind secondhand smoke will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Renata Valladares, Santa Barbara County Tobacco Prevention and Cannabis Education program coordinator, will lead a discussion on the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure as it relates to tobacco and cannabis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Grand Marshal#Volunteers#Youth Organizations#Old Days#De Le Guerra#Wells Fargo#Confederate Army#Union Army
calcoastnews.com

Four people injured in crash in Santa Barbara County

A crash early Sunday morning in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County resulted in four individuals being extricated from a car, two of whom were in a critical condition. Additionally, one fire hydrant burst, flooding a street. Shortly before 2 a.m., the four individuals were traveling in a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Orcutt man picked to serve on Alzheimer’s advisory group

An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences. Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more...
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Candidates vying for local offices in SLO County

Who are the candidates running for public office in San Luis Obispo County, and which races are likely to make a change in local governmental policies?. The Atascadero City Council is likely to remain primarily unchanged, with Mayor Heather Moreno running unchallenged. Three candidates are running for two open council...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Tennessine

Tennessine is a 1-year-old female, brown and black German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tennessine's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy