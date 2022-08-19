Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Bend Municipal Airport to close for several days next month for runway paving, lighting upgrade
A repaving of the main runway and installation of more efficient LED lights for signage will close the Bend Municipal Airport from Sept. 7-16. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres
An abandoned, illegal campfire sparked a wildfire Sunday north of Walton Lake on the Ochoco National Forest that firefighters stopped at about three acres, authorities said Monday. The post Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice
Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
multifamilybiz.com
Security Properties Completes $49.5 Million Acquisition of 168-Unit Sienna Pointe Apartment Community in Bend, Oregon
BEND, OR - Security Properties purchased Sienna Pointe, a 168-unit, Class-B multifamily community located in Bend, OR for $49,500,000. This is Security Properties' fifth acquisition in the Bend market. Sienna Pointe is conveniently located on Bend' seastside just a five-minute drive from Downtown. The property is situated at the base...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen
A Bend-based underwater dive team found a body in a Northern California reservoir that is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. The post Bend-based search and recovery dive team finds body in N. California reservoir believed to be missing teen appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Clear the Shelters: Lee is a stately cat, looking for a new family
All month online, we are helping area humane societies Clear the Shelters, this week featuring a select group of future family members with very familiar names. Tonight: Lee is a fine upstanding cat, waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. More info can be found at https://ktvz.com/community/clear-the-shelters/
Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims
A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening at Al Moody Park in northeast Bend for the two 18-year-olds found slain at a southwest Bend home last week. The post Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims appeared first on KTVZ.
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown
A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
opb.org
Talk heats up around Bend’s homeless camping code
The temperature is rising on a potential camping code in Bend, both in the city council and the general public. The code change, which is in its planning stages, could limit where and how those experiencing homelessness could camp on public property in the city. Bend is seeking the code...
mycentraloregon.com
Double Homicide In Bend, Suspect In Custody
A 41-year-old man is in custody after the bodies of two 18-year-old Bend residents were found in a garage by a homeowner in southwest Bend. According to a news release from the Bend Police Department:. At 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bend Police were called to a home in...
KTVZ
Street Dog Hero hosts wellness and vaccine clinic for 86 animals in Warm Springs
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Street Dog Hero, a Bend-based animal welfare nonprofit, teamed up with Central Oregon veterinarians Dr. Cierra Buer and Dr. Tabitha Johnson, as well as Fences For Fido, Warm Springs Fire and Safety, and volunteers from all over Oregon to host a wellness and vaccine clinic in Warm Springs on Saturday, August 13th.
centraloregondaily.com
Horsepower healing and helping veterans
Motorcyclist from around the Northwest are in Central Oregon this weekend riding for a cause. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding their regional rally at the VFW in Redmond. “We all have passion for riding and for being on motorcycles and the freedom that represents. And a lot of...
centraloregondaily.com
Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance
The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Candlelight vigil held for two homicide victims
The community gathered in grief on Sunday. A candlelight vigil was held for Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez, the two teens who lost their lives last week. Mourners gathered in Al Moody Park on Sunday evening to share their memories of the two teens. “I miss being around her energy....
KTVZ
Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena
In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
