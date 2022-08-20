ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley’. The City first...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The 2022 West Texas Wedding Expo is almost here

LUBBOCK, Texas— The West Texas Wedding Expo is a one stop shop for all of your wedding and planning needs. All the best West Texas vendors will be in one place. The event will be held August 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information visit the West Texas Bridal website.
FMX 94.5

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Raider Red Meats Bbq#Ribeye Championship
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
everythinglubbock.com

Raider Rumble: Pitmaster Robert Sierra

LUBBOCK, Texas- S&S Pit Crew pitmaster, Robert Sierra shares what he’s bringing to this years Raider Rumble competition. The public is encouraged to come out this weekend. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information on the event visit the Red Raider meats Facebook.
Talk 1340

11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock

I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
everythinglubbock.com

Dan Baze Agency, Governor’s small business series

LUBBOCK, Texas— Join business owners and entrepreneurs at the Governor’s Small Business Series. The free event will provide people with the opportunity to network and meet business experts. Registration will close after the first 250 people. The event will take place Thursday, August 25 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information visit the registration website.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mike Marshall named West Texas Area Chairman of Prosperity Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Prosperity Bank is proud to announce Mike Marshall as the new West Texas Area Chairman. Marshall has 31 years of banking experience and has been with Prosperity Bank for 22 years. Marshall oversees 34 banking centers across West Texas and serves on the Bank’s...
everythinglubbock.com

“Buddy Holly and The Crickets” drummer J.I. Allison passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas— “Buddy Holly and The Crickets” drummer J.I Allison passes away. Jerry Ivan Allison was a close friend to Lubbock icon Buddy Holly as well as the drummer for “The Crickets.”. The Buddy Holly Center referred to Alison as “a true trailblazer in the music...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Welcomed rains fell across the South Plains region over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcomed rainfall returned to a drought-stricken South Plains and Rolling Plains over the weekend. Data from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet showed rainfall amounts from Friday through midday Monday ranged from roughly one-quarter inch to nearly seven inches. The heaviest...
dallasexpress.com

Concept Convenience Store Opens Near Texas Tech

Convenience store operator Yesway acquired the Allsup’s chain last fall and set to work creating a new concept store called Allsup’s Express, which held its grand opening Tuesday in Lubbock, near the Texas Tech University campus. The new Lubbock location is the first Allsup’s Express in the nation....
FMX 94.5

Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen

I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes

Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy