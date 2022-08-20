Read full article on original website
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley’. The City first...
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
The 2022 West Texas Wedding Expo is almost here
LUBBOCK, Texas— The West Texas Wedding Expo is a one stop shop for all of your wedding and planning needs. All the best West Texas vendors will be in one place. The event will be held August 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information visit the West Texas Bridal website.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
South Plains mall still has sales for back-to-school
LUBBOCK, Texas- The school year may be underway for kids across the South Plains, but there is still a chance to find some back-to-school sales. South Plains Mall is still dishing out the deals.
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Lubbock Animal Services to participate in National Clear the Shelters event on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Animal Services will participate in this year’s Clear the Shelter event Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., at the LAS Adoption Center, located at 3323 SE Loop 289. During the event, all adoptions are free; and LAS...
Raider Rumble: Pitmaster Robert Sierra
LUBBOCK, Texas- S&S Pit Crew pitmaster, Robert Sierra shares what he’s bringing to this years Raider Rumble competition. The public is encouraged to come out this weekend. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information on the event visit the Red Raider meats Facebook.
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
United Supermarket and Mrs Baird’s announce 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s joined forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program for the 11th year — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.
Dan Baze Agency, Governor’s small business series
LUBBOCK, Texas— Join business owners and entrepreneurs at the Governor’s Small Business Series. The free event will provide people with the opportunity to network and meet business experts. Registration will close after the first 250 people. The event will take place Thursday, August 25 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information visit the registration website.
Mike Marshall named West Texas Area Chairman of Prosperity Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Prosperity Bank is proud to announce Mike Marshall as the new West Texas Area Chairman. Marshall has 31 years of banking experience and has been with Prosperity Bank for 22 years. Marshall oversees 34 banking centers across West Texas and serves on the Bank’s...
“Buddy Holly and The Crickets” drummer J.I. Allison passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas— “Buddy Holly and The Crickets” drummer J.I Allison passes away. Jerry Ivan Allison was a close friend to Lubbock icon Buddy Holly as well as the drummer for “The Crickets.”. The Buddy Holly Center referred to Alison as “a true trailblazer in the music...
City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
Welcomed rains fell across the South Plains region over the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcomed rainfall returned to a drought-stricken South Plains and Rolling Plains over the weekend. Data from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet showed rainfall amounts from Friday through midday Monday ranged from roughly one-quarter inch to nearly seven inches. The heaviest...
Concept Convenience Store Opens Near Texas Tech
Convenience store operator Yesway acquired the Allsup’s chain last fall and set to work creating a new concept store called Allsup’s Express, which held its grand opening Tuesday in Lubbock, near the Texas Tech University campus. The new Lubbock location is the first Allsup’s Express in the nation....
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen
I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
PSA for Lubbock Dog Owners: Leptospirosis Case Confirmed in the Area
As a dog owner, I try to know about everything that can harm my dog. But this is a disease I've never heard of. The Slaton Animal Hospital has confirmed a case of leptospirosis in a dog. The dog was a middle-aged large breed dog from Lynn County. What is...
City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes
Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
