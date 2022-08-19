ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre face off

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
Drew McIntyre hasn’t been shy about giving Roman Reigns a hard time about not showing up for work in recent weeks, but that’s not going to be an issue on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Montreal.

McIntyre and Reigns are on a collision course for a title match at Clash at the Castle in just a few weeks, but until now, they haven’t both been live on the same show all that many times — and one of the times they were, they were interrupted by Karrion Kross . They’re going to meet face to face again on this week’s show, which could turn to fisticuffs, and perhaps Kross will make his presence known again regardless.

The women’s tag team title tournament also continues with another first round match. Because of injuries to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, neither woman will compete as originally planned. Instead, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction will take their place, but won’t have an easy go of it as they go up against Natalya and Sonya Deville .

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is in need of another challenger as well, and Adam Pearce has come up with a fun way of finding one: a Fatal 5-Way Match that features Ricochet , Madcap Moss , Sheamus , Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn . Since you can make a case for any of these men to get a title shot and there are some lingering rivalries among them (like with Moss and Corbin), it should be an entertaining bout.

It sounds like a full night of action and intrigue from Montreal, and there are always potential surprises to boot. If you aren’t watching live on FOX tonight, consider bookmarking this page and checking back throughout the evening as we add the latest WWE SmackDown results as they happen.

