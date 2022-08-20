Read full article on original website
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Jen's Comic-Accurate Origin Story
Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Marvel fans were treated to the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last week. The live-action series has taken some unique steps to bring Jen's origin story to life, including tweaking the inciting incident that gives her superpowers in the first place. Instead of adapting the story from Savage She-Hulk #1, which sees her being shot in a mob hit from Nicholas Trask and needing to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk, the show decides to have Jen accidentally get exposed to Bruce's blood during a car accident. In a recent interview with Inverse, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao addressed why that change was made, and revealed that the higher-ups at Marvel did not think it "vibed with" the tone of the rest of the show.
Did She-Hulk Just Confirm Major Fan Theory About Captain America?
A surprising amount of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot dealt with whether or not Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was a virgin. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) brings it up a few times throughout the episode before the big reveal takes place in the episode's post-credits scene. According to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), "Steve Rogers is not a virgin."
J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm's Batman: Caped Crusader Series Canceled at HBO Max
HBO Max has cancelled six more animated projects, including Batman: Caped Crusader. On Monday, TVLine reported that the series, coming from Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm along with J.J. Abrams, is no longer being produced for HBO Max. It, and the other five projects, will reportedly continue production as they are shopped to other outlets.
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
Batgirl Director Says They Tried to Salvage Film From HBO Max
Over the past couple of weeks, projects have been shelved left and right at Warner Bros. Discovery as new CEO David Zaslav reorganizes the business after a massive corporate merger. One of the earliest casualties of the fusion was Batgirl, the Leslie Grace-starring feature set to bring Barbara Gordon to live-action. Even after it was cancelled, reportedly all because Zaslav and company are seeking out tax write-offs, filmmakers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi tried to salvage what they could from the HBO Max servers, even if it meant filming clips stored on a computer with their cell phones.
Batman: Caped Crusader Star Diedrich Bader Reacts to HBO Max Canceling the Animated Series
On Monday, HBO Max went on another purge, this time canceling six more animated projects including Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series, which had been given a series order by the streamer and Cartoon Network 15 months ago, was set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Batman: The Animated Series and coming from J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm and while the news of the series' cancelation before it ever made air was shocking for fans, it turns out it was a surprise for those involved as well. On Twitter, Diedrich Bader commented on ComicBook.com's coverage of the story that not only was he in the series, but this was how he was finding out.
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
Better Call Saul Star Reveals Biggest Disappointment With the Series
This week, the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. Fans were pleased with the way the show ended, and they even crashed the AMC+ site when the final episode was released. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad and it also starred some major players from the original series, including Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at their characters, including an in-depth look at the death of Mike's son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.
Fast X Star Reveals How New Film Tops Franchise Going to Space
For years, Fast and Furious fans have been joking that the series had to go to space to take the franchise into another realm truly, but now that F9 accomplished that feat, audiences are wondering where the series could possibly go next. According to longtime star Nathalie Emmanuel, the upcoming Fast X might not be able to elevate the action further than outer space, but she notes that the emotional stakes of the new film might be the highest they've ever been in the narrative, which will undoubtedly result in the sequel delivering things that fans could have never expected. Emmanuel can next be seen in The Invitation, which hits theaters on August 26th.
John Oliver Delivers Harsh Burn to WB Discovery After Shows Go Missing
HBO-based comedian John Oliver took a shot at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery on Last Week Tonight, poking fun at the recent spate of content removals that have taken HBO Max from a powerhouse in the streaming landscape to a laughingstock in Hollywood. The company, which has removed a number of HBO Max originals for no explicable reason, recently admitted that they shelved a nearly-completed Batgirl movie as part of a tax scheme. As a result, it feels likely that any seemingly-inexplicable move the company makes, is probably aimed at getting some kind of tax rebate, through a loophole tied to the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Word is, that loophole ends at the end of August 2022.
Fan-Favorite Movies Returning to Theaters for Disney+ Day
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok and Disney's magical musical Encanto are among the fan-favorite movies returning to theaters to celebrate Disney+ Day. New content will be added to the Disney+ streaming service on September 8, including the Disney+ original movie Pinocchio and the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened exclusively in theaters in July. From September 8-19, Disney will re-release Ragnarok, Disney and Pixar's Cars, 1992's Newsies, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto at select AMC Theatres. A Disney+ subscription is not required to purchase tickets, which will go on sale September 1 priced at $5 per screening.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
The Sandman Bonus Episode Includes Cameos By Audible Cast
Fans of Netflix's The Sandman were surprised last week when the streamer dropped a bonus special episode on Friday, with the episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series, the animated "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. But there was another surprise within the surprise — some of the voice cast of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" includes actors from Audible's The Sandman as well.
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
Alison Brie Calls GLOW Cancellation "Greatest Heartbreak" of Her Career
Back in 2020, many shows and movies were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, and one of the most shocking cancellations was Netflix's GLOW. The cast and crew had already begun production on the fourth and final season, but Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series anyway. Over the last couple of years, many have expressed hope for a GLOW movie, but it doesn't look hopeful. GLOW star Alison Brie has been busy promoting her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the topic of GLOW came up while chatting with Decider.
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Confirms Season 2 Could Be Saved If Cancelled By Netflix
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman finally arrived earlier this month, with the live-action series making its debut on Netflix. After boasting impressive streaming numbers and already releasing an additional bonus episode, the question has now become whether or not the show will get a second season. Given Netflix's previous penchant for cancelling shows, and the series' producers, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently getting flack for scrapping an array of projects, fans are unsure what the future holds. New comments from series creator Neil Gaiman indicate that there might still be hope for the series beyond that, with Gaiman recently taking to Twitter to confirm that the show could potentially continue on another platform if it did get cancelled by Netflix.
The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Footage
The first footage from HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived. After beginning production last year, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what this television series from PlayStation Studios will look like. And while we're still left waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown off some first-ever clips from the series.
J.J. Abrams' Series Canceled at Apple After Jennifer Garner Exits
The long-in-the-works My Glory Was I Had Such Friends limited series from J.J. Abrams is no longer going forward at Apple TV+. According to Deadline, this comes after Alias alum Jennifer Garner, who was set to star in the series, had to drop out of the project due to scheduling reasons, prompting the streamer to move on from the project altogether. Garner is currently filming a different Apple TV+ limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of Laura Dave's novel, which is being produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine.
The Invitation Director Confirms R-Rated Cut on the Way
Hitting theaters this Friday is the vampiric love story The Invitation, which delivers a number of eerie and unsettling sequences for audiences, though embraces more gothic storytelling sensibilities than overtly gruesome imagery. While it might be landing in theaters with a PG-13 rating, director Jessica M. Thompson recently confirmed that when the film eventually hits home video, it will be doing so with an embrace of all the R-rated material originally shot for the project. Even though a more intense version of the picture is on the way, the theatrical cut still delivers its fair share of tense and visceral exchanges. The Invitation hits theaters on August 26th.
