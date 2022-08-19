Read full article on original website
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Netflix Bringing Back Classic ABC Reality Series
You can never go wrong when it comes to a classic! And now the massively popular streaming service Netflix is bringing back a popular reality TV series in a developing reboot. This revival will be a reimagining of the popular series The Mole, which quickly became a cult classic favorite among audiences in the early 2000s.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Jen's Comic-Accurate Origin Story
Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Marvel fans were treated to the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last week. The live-action series has taken some unique steps to bring Jen's origin story to life, including tweaking the inciting incident that gives her superpowers in the first place. Instead of adapting the story from Savage She-Hulk #1, which sees her being shot in a mob hit from Nicholas Trask and needing to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk, the show decides to have Jen accidentally get exposed to Bruce's blood during a car accident. In a recent interview with Inverse, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao addressed why that change was made, and revealed that the higher-ups at Marvel did not think it "vibed with" the tone of the rest of the show.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series
ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?
Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
TV tonight: George Clooney and Laura Linney play Hollywood’s golden couple
The two stars voice Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in a curious documentary. Plus: more subterfuge in The Secrets She Keeps. Here’s everything to watch this evening
ComicBook
John Oliver Delivers Harsh Burn to WB Discovery After Shows Go Missing
HBO-based comedian John Oliver took a shot at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery on Last Week Tonight, poking fun at the recent spate of content removals that have taken HBO Max from a powerhouse in the streaming landscape to a laughingstock in Hollywood. The company, which has removed a number of HBO Max originals for no explicable reason, recently admitted that they shelved a nearly-completed Batgirl movie as part of a tax scheme. As a result, it feels likely that any seemingly-inexplicable move the company makes, is probably aimed at getting some kind of tax rebate, through a loophole tied to the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Word is, that loophole ends at the end of August 2022.
ComicBook
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
ComicBook
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
ComicBook
Did She-Hulk Just Confirm Major Fan Theory About Captain America?
A surprising amount of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot dealt with whether or not Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was a virgin. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) brings it up a few times throughout the episode before the big reveal takes place in the episode's post-credits scene. According to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), "Steve Rogers is not a virgin."
ComicBook
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
ComicBook
Batman: Caped Crusader Star Diedrich Bader Reacts to HBO Max Canceling the Animated Series
On Monday, HBO Max went on another purge, this time canceling six more animated projects including Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series, which had been given a series order by the streamer and Cartoon Network 15 months ago, was set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Batman: The Animated Series and coming from J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm and while the news of the series' cancelation before it ever made air was shocking for fans, it turns out it was a surprise for those involved as well. On Twitter, Diedrich Bader commented on ComicBook.com's coverage of the story that not only was he in the series, but this was how he was finding out.
ComicBook
New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Teaser Released
Prime Video has released a teaser for a new trailer to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That new trailer will drop tomorrow, with the teaser up on Twitter now giving some fresh looks at the series, which previously had a teaser trailer, followed by a full trailer that debuted at Comic Con International in San Diego last month. The series marks the latest adaptation of the world of JRR Tolkien, although it will focus mostly on books other than The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will only have a few characters carrying over from the best-known of Tolkien's works. That said, it still looks and sounds a lot like it would fit in the world of the Peter Jackson movies that came out 20 years ago.
ComicBook
Fast X Star Reveals How New Film Tops Franchise Going to Space
For years, Fast and Furious fans have been joking that the series had to go to space to take the franchise into another realm truly, but now that F9 accomplished that feat, audiences are wondering where the series could possibly go next. According to longtime star Nathalie Emmanuel, the upcoming Fast X might not be able to elevate the action further than outer space, but she notes that the emotional stakes of the new film might be the highest they've ever been in the narrative, which will undoubtedly result in the sequel delivering things that fans could have never expected. Emmanuel can next be seen in The Invitation, which hits theaters on August 26th.
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
The best series rolling through Netflix (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) We've all said it. "I need a new show to watch." Sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode. Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week starting August 8:10. "Manifest: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 18,070,0009. "Manifest: Season 2" Netfix Hours watched: 18,720,0008. "Keep Breathing: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 20,920,0007. "I Just Killed My Dad: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 26,190,0006. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 28,430,0005. "Virgin River: Season 4" Netflix Hours watched: 29,550,0004. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 35,310,0003. "Locke & Key: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 38,440,0002. "Never Have I Ever: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 55,010,0001. "The Sandman: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 127,500,00011
‘The View’ Alum Star Jones Lands Major New Gig
Star Jones, a founding member of The View, is slipping into judge robes to make decisions on the long-running Divorce Court. Jones’ new version of the show debuts on August 22nd. It tapes in Atlanta, with an audience beamed in via Zoom. Jones is the fourth judge on this 65-year-old syndicated show, following in the footsteps of Judge Mablean Ephraim, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Faith Jenkins.
ComicBook
J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm's Batman: Caped Crusader Series Canceled at HBO Max
HBO Max has cancelled six more animated projects, including Batman: Caped Crusader. On Monday, TVLine reported that the series, coming from Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm along with J.J. Abrams, is no longer being produced for HBO Max. It, and the other five projects, will reportedly continue production as they are shopped to other outlets.
