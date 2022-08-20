Live Updates: Packers vs. Saints in NFL Preseason
The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints in an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Friday night. Follow along all night for updates.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After two days of joint practices, the Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints on Friday night at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.
Final Score
Packers 20, Saints 10
The scrambling ability of Saints quarterback Ian Book gave them a chance to make a game of it. Book started the drive with a 27-yard run – a missed tackle by Ty Summers part of the play. However, after driving to a first-and-goal at the 7, the drive stalled. Cornerback Kiondre Thomas had excellent coverage on two plays, offensive pass interference wiped out a touchdown and a 35-yard field goal was no good with 1:32 remaining.
Quarterback Danny Etling took a couple knees to run out the clock.
Packers 20, Saints 10 (8:20 remaining)
Danny Etling had an 86-yard touchdown run while with New England. And he had a 51-yarder to perhaps put this game away. It was a third-and-1 read-option, with Etling pulling the ball out of the belly of the running back and taking off around right end. Nobody on the Saints seemed to notice until it was too late, with Etling beating linebacker Nephi Sewell to the end zone.
Packers 13, Saints 10 (11:14 remaining)
The Packers got a little something going, with receiver Ishmael Hyman gaining 11 on an end-around and tight end Sal Cannella breaking two tackles for a gain of 13. However, two runs by Tyler Goodson went nowhere and Jordan Love’s pass to Amari Rodgers was broken up.
End Third Quarter
Packers 13, Saints 10
Jordan Love remains in at quarterback as the final period begins. In the third quarter, he was 2-of-6 passing for 7 yards, though Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers dropped passes. Rich Bisaccia’s punt-return unit had 12 players on the field for one snap and 10 for another.
Third Quarter
Packers 13, Saints 10 (7:07 remaining)
The star of this game has been Saints punter Blake Gillikin. He had an 80-yard punt to start the second half and a 65-yard punt midway through the third quarter. Holding by Kingsley Enagbare on the return forced the Packers to start the drive at their 2.
Packers 13, Saints 3 (11:12 remaining)
Jordan Love started the second half at quarterback. He completed one pass to new tight end Nate Becker for a gain of 2 but wasn’t on the same page with Juwann Winfree on a back-shoulder attempt on third-and-8.
Second Quarter
Packers 13, Saints 10 (12 seconds remaining)
The Saints took advantage of Tyler Davis’ fumble to score late in the half. They somehow got first-round receiver Chris Olave matched against outside linebacker Tipa Galeai for a 20-yard touchdown. Perhaps safety Shawn Davis should have been over the top to help.
Packers 13, Saints 3 (40 seconds remaining)
Tyler Davis’ nightmarish preseason continued. A week after his drop turned into an interception, his catch and fumble at the 37 has put the Saints in scoring position late in the half.
Packers 13, Saints 3 (54 seconds remaining)
With the Saints driving, Micah Abernathy made a fantastic interception at the sideline. Abernathy entered the game after Vernon Scott suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the drive. The Packers have been hammered by injuries at safety. Darnell Savage has been out two weeks with a hamstring injury, with Scott taking his place in the starting lineup. Dallin Leavitt, Innis Gaines and Tariq Carpenter are also out with injuries. Abernathy signed last week .
Packers 13, Saints 3 (2:35 remaining)
Ramiz Ahmed booted a 45-yard field goal. The score was created by Shawn Davis’ fumble return and nothing the offense did. Jordan Love threw incomplete to a well-covered Juwann Winfree on second down and misfired to Amari Rodgers on third down.
Packers 10, Saints 3 (3:22 remaining)
The Saints were on the move, with Ian Book converting a couple of third-and-longs, until Book botched the snap. The ball bounced around like a hot potato until safety Shawn Davis picked up the loose ball and returned it 37 yards to the Saints’ 32.
Packers 10, Saints 3 (8:04 remaining)
Jordan Love’s 4-yard touchdown pass was the payoff on an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Undrafted running back Tyler Goodson stated his case for being the No. 3 back. He had back-to-back runs for 9 yards, a 10-yard catch and a 15-yard run to the 4 to set up the score. Royce Newman, who started at right tackle, moved to right guard for the drive and had two big-time blocks to create cutback opportunities for Goodson. Juwann Winfree had a 21-yard catch on a well-placed pass by Love, as well. The score came on a fade, with Doubs making a leaping catch against unsuspecting cornerback Brian Allen.
First Quarter
Packers 3, Saints 3 (0:00 remaining)
Will Lutz took out his driver and made a 59-yard field goal on the final play of the quarter. The big play came on the kickoff following a Packers field goal, with Kirk Merritt returning the kickoff 59 yards to Green Bay’s 43. He broke one tackle at about the 30 before finally being brought down by kicker Ramiz Ahmed. Holding on the first play moved the Saints back and helped the Packers limit the damage.
Packers 3, Saints 0 (2:20 remaining)
Ramiz Ahmed made a 25-yard field goal to get the Packers on the board. Jordan Love had completions of 15 yards to Juwann Winfree on third-and-4, 17 yards to Romeo Doubs at the sideline and 11 yards to Josiah Deguara on a boot. However, the drive stalled. Love led Deguara too ar on another boot and had nowhere to go on third-and-goal.
Packers 0, Saints 0 (9:24 remaining)
The Saints gained a couple first downs, including on a disputed pass interference call against Shemar Jean-Charles on third-and-5. But defensive tackle Jack Heflin drew a holding and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie smothered a third-and-12 scramble.
Packers 0, Saints 0 (12:54 remaining)
After Jordan Love scrambled for a first down, the Packers faced a third-and-3. Love went deep to Romeo Doubs, who made a late adjustment and had the ball go right through his hands.
Packers Inactives
Thirty players are inactive for the Packers. The massive list:
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers
Running back: AJ Dillon, Kylin Hill, Aaron Jones
Receiver: Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Danny Davis
Tight end: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis
Offensive line: Rasheed Walker, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
Defensive tackle: Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Akial Byers
Outside linebacker: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith
Inside linebacker: De'Vondre Campbell
Cornerback: Eric Stokes, Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas
Safety: Dallin Leavitt, Tariq Carpenter, Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos, Innis Gaines
Special teams: Mason Crosby
Quay Walker Starting Again
Other than what constitutes the No. 1 offensive line, most of the team’s starters are inactive tonight. One exception, like last week at San Francisco, is rookie linebacker Quay Walker.
“Every day is a new day but you can see the more we get into this that the light starts to come on,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said this week. “Even though he’s an incredibly talented kid, he has unbelievable physical gifts, he’s still a guy that’s learning a new language right now but incredibly talented. I think it’s so great for a guy like D-Wyatt to come in and be around a Kenny Clark. It’s so great for Tariq (Carpenter) to come in and have (Darnell) Savage and Smash (Adrian Amos).
“It’s incredible for a guy like Quay to be able to sit in a meeting with De’Vondre Campbell. That veteran leadership, not only are those guys great players, they’re great guys. And they have just such a wealth of knowledge that they’re willing to share and help and bring along. And I think that’s been great just for the daily development of Quay. It’s been awesome.”
Some Pregame Notes
- The No. 1 offensive line, from left to right, will be Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Jake Hanson and Royce Newman.
- Kicker Ramiz Ahmed made a 55-yard field goal to the south end with plenty of room to spare.
- Receiver Christian Watson is in uniform and fielding punts. Considering he hasn’t done a full practice, he is unlikely to play.
- Cornerback Rico Gafford, who didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, is in uniform, too, and appears ready to go.
- Claimed off waivers this week , new receiver Travis Fulgham is wearing No. 86. With Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Danny Davis (ankle) and Watson unlikely to play, Fulgham figures to see plenty of action.
Packers-Saints: How to Watch
Here is how to watch and listen to the Packers-Saints preseason game.
Live TV: The game will air live only on the Packers TV Network, with Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn on the call. The network consists of WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee; WGBA-TV, Green Bay; WQOW/ABC, Eau Claire, Wis.; WXOW/ABC, La Crosse, Wis.; WKOW/ABC, Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC, Wausau, Wis.; KQDS/FOX, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WLUC-NBC/FOX UP, Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; WMBD/CBS, Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; KCCI/CBS, Des Moines, Iowa; KWWL/NBC, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX, St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC, Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK, Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK, Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK, Minot, N.D.; KDLT/NBC, Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC, Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC, Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC, Juneau, Alaska.
NFL Network: While next week’s game at Kansas City will be aired live by NFL Network, this game will not be televised live nationally. NFL Network will show it on tape at midnight and 10 a.m. Saturday, though.
Radio: The call of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren can be heard on the Packers Radio Network. There’s a new flagship station, with WRNW-FM 97.3 in Milwaukee replacing WTMJ. Click here for the list of affiliates .
Comments / 1