Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show

Read full article on original website
Frank58
2d ago
please, explain why she still has a job??? the problems with unions. I admit when crime has increased as much as it has in the city, and you lost so many police officers, investigation take a lower priority, compared to murders. but this is totally unacceptable. how did she even qualify for this department?.
Reply
5
Related
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
Chicago Police recruit accused of attacking Schiller Park officer during traffic stop
SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago police recruit has found herself on the wrong side of the law —accused of pushing, striking, scratching, and even kicking an officer in west suburban Schiller Park. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Monday, the recruit's career as an officer is now potentially on the line before it started. The big question Monday night was why the recruit is not facing state criminal charges after what has been described as a belligerent and violent incident.Schiller Park police said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Denisse Balseca was pulled over after she hit a...
Chicago Police Alert
Chicago police are warning business owners in the South Loop of a series of robberies that have taken place in recent days.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago on pace for 6 times as many carjackings as eight years ago: report
CHICAGO - Chicago carjackings are on pace to rise again in 2022 after already dramatic increases in 2020 and 2021, trending towards a number that would be six times higher than just eight years ago. "The data on Chicago carjacking through the years, and especially through the first half of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked
An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack reportedly to turn down plea deal, lawyer says
Chicago Police Officer, Karol Chwiesiuk, went to Washington D.C., on January 6, 2021, to "save the nation," according to text messages he allegedly sent.
Chicago man allegedly carjacks three people, shoots one person in the leg: police
A Chicago man allegedly carjacked three different people on different days and even shot one of the victims, police say,. Chicago police say that Jamari Edwards, 20, allegedly carjacked three different people over different days, according to FOX 32. Edwards allegedly shot a 28-year-old man during one of the incidents...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
Grandmother comes to gun turn-in with two firearms: 'Those guns will never kill anybody'
In the latest buy-back, police offered $100 gift cards for each gun turned in — no questions asked. The turn-in was held at Hope Community Church in the Austin community.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
Man, 41, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 41-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say
At least 34 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert About Armed Robberies Near Belmont Cragin Walgreens
Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robberies occurring outside of a Walgreens in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, at Belmont and Cicero Avenues. According to the community alert, Chicago police say a suspect who reportedly drives a silver Honda SUV follows victims home from the pharmacy. The suspect, who may be armed with a crow bar or possibly a handgun, exits the vehicle and demands the victim's property, according to police.
Carjacker in critical condition after being shot by legal gun owner he was trying to rob
At least one person was sent to the hospital after a concealed carry holder in Chicago shot at a would-be carjacker Monday morning, authorities said.
Chicago shooting: Taco Bell shift manager says co-worker shot him over discipline for slacking off
A Chicago Taco Bell shift manager said a co-worker shot him over discipline for slacking off.
cwbchicago.com
Uber driver raped passenger he picked up from Lakeview bar, then apologized for showing his ‘bad side,’ prosecutors say
An Uber driver who raped a female passenger that he picked up from a Lakeview bar in June apologized after the assault, claiming that she had experienced his “bad side,” prosecutors said. The victim, 25, went out for a night of fun in early June, stopping at Kirkwood...
fox32chicago.com
CPD recruit allegedly attacked cop during traffic stop, asked ‘How else was I supposed to get away'
CHICAGO - A Chicago police recruit was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly attacked a Schiller Park cop during a traffic stop in the northwest suburb, but no criminal charges were filed against her. The recruit, Denisse Balseca, was stopped in the 4100 block of West Grace Street around...
Chicago rideshare driver speaks out after shot in back in alleged case of mistaken identity
She said police think the shooting may be a case of mistaken identity.
Chicago police say SWAT team responding to barricade situation in West Englewood
Chicago police said their SWAT team has responded to a barricade situation in West Englewood Monday afternoon.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4