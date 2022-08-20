Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago police recruit has found herself on the wrong side of the law —accused of pushing, striking, scratching, and even kicking an officer in west suburban Schiller Park. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Monday, the recruit's career as an officer is now potentially on the line before it started. The big question Monday night was why the recruit is not facing state criminal charges after what has been described as a belligerent and violent incident.Schiller Park police said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Denisse Balseca was pulled over after she hit a...

SCHILLER PARK, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO