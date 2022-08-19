ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Patriot51
2d ago

I'm sure there are plenty of voter fraud cases in Duval county that are overlooked.TK Waters is the best candidate to Lead JSO Forward and the more they try to discourage that, the better he looks!TK has my vote!!

Jason Derks
2d ago

Y'all can stop trying to disparage the only republican in this race. Go check the other candidates.

