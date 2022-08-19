Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Garceau Fire measured at 6,725 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson was mapped at 6,725 acres on Sunday night. Moderate cloud cover hampered mapping efforts, technicians noted. There are 265 personnel on scene. Invesigators say the Garceau Fire was started by an electric fence.
NBCMontana
Northbound Reserve Street traffic back open
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is opening all northbound lanes on Reserve Street near Ernest Avenue. Police rerouted traffic after a two vehicle accident occurred in the area around 6 p.m. Officials say an injury was reported, and police were on the scene. This article will be...
NBCMontana
Crews on scene of lightning-sparked fire near Dixon
MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire crews are on the scene of a new fire in the Dixon area. The Dixon Rural Fire Department posted about the blaze Monday evening. Officials report it's in the Revais Creek area, which is southwest of town. Division...
NBCMontana
Dean Creek, Cannon Creek Fires burning in Bob Marshall Wilderness grow
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows growth on the Dean Creek and Cannon Fires burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The Spotted Bear Ranger District Wildland Fire Module (WFM) has completed wrapping of structures at the Pentagon Cabin Administrative Site on the Dean Creek Fire. The team also installed hose lay and sprinklers which can be controlled by a remote-start pump. Personnel from the Spotted Bear WFM will remain in the area as lookouts to provide local updates from the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Quartz Fire grows to 1,678 acres in Glacier National Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park has grown to 1,678 acres, according ot overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 423 acres from Sunday's total. The daily flight log noted the following: "Growth was primarily to the SW tonight, though there were some slight...
NBCMontana
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council to finalize budget Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Monday, the Missoula City Council is to make a final decision on next year's budget. Goals include recruiting staff members, and improving infrastructure, access to affordable housing, climate resilience and more. The plan the city originally set out would add close to $45 dollars to...
NBCMontana
New Missoula outdoor shelter could hold 30 modular homes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials are taking the next steps toward a new temporary safe outdoor space in town. Tuesday is the last day for contractors to submit bids to construct the new Missoula Pallet Shelter on West Broadway. The site is just east of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
New nature-based playground in final stage at Paxson Elementary
MISSOULA, Mont. — Paxson Elementary is in phase three of its new playground, called the Paxson Nature Playscape. The playground is going to integrate learning opportunities with nature featuring signage of plants and more. Plus the playground is sustainable by directly impacting the local ecosystem, improving air quality, water...
NBCMontana
Several small wildfires start due to lightning storm
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo National Forest says several small fires started due to a lightning storm Saturday night. The small fires started on the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts. Information for the two fires in Superior is listed below:. Murphy Creek Fire:. Size: 5 acres. Location:...
NBCMontana
Video: Fire spotted near mile marker 133 on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire was spotted near mile marker 133 outside of Missoula County on I-90 Saturday afternoon. An NBC Montana staff member sent this video and saw smoke. Fire personnel were on the scene. NBC Montana reached out to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is waiting for...
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council discusses 2023 budget, rising property taxes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council met on Monday night to discuss amendments for the fiscal year 2023 budget and rising property taxes. The meeting ran over three hours long and was still going at news time. Several local residents voiced their opinions during the public comment period, sharing...
NBCMontana
Move in begins at the University of Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many new University of Montana students will arrive for fall semester for Move-In Day on Monday in Missoula. The town is painted maroon, with welcoming signs at homes and businesses. Today is the first day UM residence halls are officially open for fall semester. Classes at...
Big Sky Rail map marks milestone for Missoula company
Missoula-based Xplorer Maps creates a collector's map to help efforts to bring passenger rail service back to Southern MT
Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires update: August 21
The Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires are continuing to burn in the Bitterroot National Forest 18 miles southeast of Hamilton.
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
Comments / 0