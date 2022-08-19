ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs highlights and photo gallery

By Ken Hathaway, Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY – UFC 278 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at Vivint Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 12 scheduled matchups come face-to-face and view the photo gallery below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.

bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Espn#Combat#Vivint Arena#Abc#Mma
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
WWE
FanSided

UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards live results [UPDATED]

UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards live results. Over six years after their first encounter, with neither man having tasted defeat since, Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are set to do battle once again — this time with the UFC welterweight championship on the line in the main event of UFC 278.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA

WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'

Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
UFC
PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown

If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shane Lowry on his caddie's sandals: 'Looked like Jesus out there' at BMW Championship

WILMINGTON, Del. – Shane Lowry may be the odd man out of finishing in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup points standings, but he never lost his sense of humor. Before the final round of the BMW Championship, Lowry hopped on his social media and posted a video of his caddie Brian Martin wearing a pair of Birkenstock sandals, noting he played so poorly on the front nine on Saturday – Lowry shot 3-over 38 – “I got Jesus on the bag for the back.”
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spectator with remote-control golf ball interrupted play at BMW Championship, and Rory McIlroy shut him down

WILMINGTON, Del. – Don’t mess with Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was paired with Scott Stallings during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club’s South Course when a fan intruded and dropped a remote-control golf ball on the green and attempted to make it go in the hole at the par-3 15th.
WILMINGTON, DE
