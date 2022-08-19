ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Centre County man stabbed to death, 1 arrested

By Rebecca Parsons
 5 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a man is dead following a stabbing in Rush Township.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, police found Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg stabbed in the chest in the area of Flood Lane.

It was discovered Lyncha and another man, Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, also of Philipsburg were involved in a physical altercation. Rosado-Guzman ultimately stabbed Lyncha, according to a release from state police.

Lyncha was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted to give medical treatment.

Rosado-Guzman has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Possessing Instruments of Crime. He is currently being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility, awaiting his arraignment.

Two other people were initially detained Friday night.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates

