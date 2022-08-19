ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz serial killer Herbert Mullin dies

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Herbert W. Mullin, a serial killer who confessed to murdering 13 victims in the early 1970s, died Thursday while in state custody.

Mullin, 75, likely died from natural causes, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said. At the time of his death, Mullin was incarcerated in Stockton, Calif. at California Health Care Facility, a prison for patients with long-term medical needs or acute mental health disorders.

A San Joaquin County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.

Mullin was a 25-year-old Felton resident when he began preying on victims around Santa Cruz. He killed an entire family who lived next to The Mystery Spot, and murdered a priest inside a confessional booth of a Los Gatos church. His victims, who ranged in age from 4 to 73, were all murdered within a matter of months.

Then-Santa Cruz County District Attorney Peter Chang said Mullin knew many of his victims before he decided to kill them. Chang described Mullin as a “psychopathic killer,” according to the Valley Press newspaper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWYxy_0hO7K7SM00
Herbert W. Mullin confessed to a 1970s murder spree. (CDCR)

Mullin was denied parole last year. District Attorney Jeff Rosell said the serial killer has never shown “true remorse for these brutal murders” and “continues to blame others for his actions.”

During his 2021 parole hearing, Mullin blamed his parents, his sister, and numerous family members. He insisted that his parents forced him to become a killer because of how they raised him as a child.

Rosell told the parole board that Mullin should not be freed due to the number and magnitude of his crimes, their senseless and horrific nature, and the risk he would pose to the community if he were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC10

California inmate Herbert W. Mullin dies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Dozens of Rolexes Have Been Stolen Right Off the Wrists of Bay Area Watch Collectors

Another bling ring is on the loose. Even with the reports of Rolex prices waning on the secondary market market, most can still fetch well above their retail price—and thieves are getting increasingly savvy to the phenomenon. Earlier this year, a gang of women known as the “Rolex Rippers” targeted wealthy men wearing Rollies, using the old “sleight of hand” trick to rob them of their crown jewels. Over 30 nearly identical thefts were reported in January. Now, a new string of robbers on this side of the pond is scooping Rolexes off the wrists of Bay Area residents in California. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 3 injured in Stockton weekend shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured, and one man died following two separate shootings in Stockton over the weekend. On Friday, officers found three men, ages 24, 27, and 36, who had been shot in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way in the Valley Oak District. Police received reports of the shooting at […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Victim ID’d in deadly Oakland shooting Sunday, leaders demand action

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas says she was outraged and sickened after learning a 60-year-old Asian woman was brutally killed in broad daylight on Sunday, and is now calling for justice to be served. The shooting happened in the Little Saigon neighborhood, right near Lake Merritt near 5th Avenue […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two murders in Richmond Monday afternoon: police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and one other was injured in two shootings in Richmond on Monday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The murders took place within an hour and a half of each other. Police responded to 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue — near the 4th Street Park […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

OPD asking witnesses of Little Saigon murder to come forward

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video caught the images of several cars passing by the crime scene at the time of Chinatown dentist Lili Xu’s murder. The Oakland Police Department is asking for those drivers to come forward. “The vehicle we would like to speak to or the occupants of that vehicle is a white […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead

OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Mullin
KRON4 News

Video captures deadly shooting of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. Please view with discretion. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video acquired by KRON4 captured the deadly shooting of an Oakland woman in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting took place just after 2:00 p.m. near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. The video shows a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
HAYWARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Murder#Violent Crime#Valley Press
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 injured, 1 dead after Mission District shooting in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people have been injured, and one person is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday in the Mission District, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the area of Mission Street and 19th Street. Officers then arrived at the scene and saw three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

'Murder capital of the world': The terrifying years when multiple serial killers stalked Santa Cruz

It started with a fire in the hills above Santa Cruz on the night of Oct. 19, 1970. When firefighters arrived at the Ohta residence, the Japanese-inspired, custom-built mansion was engulfed in flames. A fire chief went to look for another hydrant on the property, searching the yard for a spot to hook up a hose. As he swung his flashlight across the yard, the beam of light illuminated something floating in the pool. He looked closer.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Stockton police seize 55 pounds of meth in traffic stop

(BCN) — Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located […]
KRON4 News

48-year-old man stabbed in SF’s Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday morning in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, police said. The stabbing was reported about 7:32 a.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy