Chattanooga, TN

globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022

Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
WDEF

Body Found on 10th Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
WTVCFOX

Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
WDEF

Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man was injured when he was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday Night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga police say a 39 year old man was sitting at a traffic light at the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Shallowford Road when someone drove up next to him and started shooting. Police received a shots fired call at 9:12 p.m. and responded to the scene.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
WDEF

Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
chattanoogapulse.com

CHI Memorial's 18th Annual Pink! Gala Annouces 20223 Theme And Co-Chairs

CHI Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce the 18th annual Pink! gala will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The theme will be "A Pink! Night in the Big Apple". Be transported to “The City that Never Sleeps” for an evening filled with the best of New York City fashion, street performers, musicians, artists, and award-winning theater.
WTVCFOX

Powerball player in Chattanooga wins $50,000

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Chattanooga won $50,000 from the drawing held Saturday. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win the prize money, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Shiv Food Mart, 631...
WDEF

School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
WDEF

Suspect charged with shooting Hixson couple in bed

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the case where a man and woman said someone shot them while they were in bed. The shooting happened in a Hixson neighborhood eleven days ago. The couple who are in their twenties say they were both shot around...
