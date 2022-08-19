Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Justin Bibb announces West Side Market will begin transition to nonprofit management
CLEVELAND — While the city of Cleveland will continue to own West Side Market, a nonprofit will begin taking over day-to-day operations to address vendors' concerns. The West Side Market is a Cleveland landmark that for years has been shedding vendors frustrated with everything from electrical issues to leases.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022
Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
WTVCFOX
Family arrives home to find heavy smoke in their Sale Creek house Saturday night
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — A family arrives home to find heavy smoke in their house. According to Hamilton County EMS, at 9:00 pm, a homeowner calls 911 reporting a house fire located at 1713 Bayfront Drive. The family attempted to enter the home in search of their dog but...
WDEF
Body Found on 10th Street
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Man leaving work near Northgate Mall robbed, kidnapped, say Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Chattanooga is recovering after police say he was robbed, kidnapped, and had his vehicle stolen early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers were called a little after 4 a.m. to 200 Northgate Mall Drive. A release says the man told officers...
Join the Chattanooga Police Department in donating blood this September
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, the blood drive will be held in front of the Police Service Center on Amnicola. This event will he held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 3410 Amnicola Hwy, Police Service Center. To make an...
WTVCFOX
Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
WDEF
Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man was injured when he was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday Night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga police say a 39 year old man was sitting at a traffic light at the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Shallowford Road when someone drove up next to him and started shooting. Police received a shots fired call at 9:12 p.m. and responded to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Gas Prices Continue To Drop, Falling Another Nine Cents In The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 52.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 55.3 cents per gallon higher than a year...
WDEF
Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
chattanoogapulse.com
CHI Memorial's 18th Annual Pink! Gala Annouces 20223 Theme And Co-Chairs
CHI Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce the 18th annual Pink! gala will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The theme will be "A Pink! Night in the Big Apple". Be transported to “The City that Never Sleeps” for an evening filled with the best of New York City fashion, street performers, musicians, artists, and award-winning theater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chattanooga Fire Department responds to residential structure fire on Fisk Avenue
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It happened in the 6000 block of Fisk Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire. The responding crews saw heavy fire and smoke...
WTVCFOX
Powerball player in Chattanooga wins $50,000
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Chattanooga won $50,000 from the drawing held Saturday. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win the prize money, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Shiv Food Mart, 631...
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
WDEF
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
Fire damages house on Wheeler Avenue, no injuries reported
Chattanooga, TN – CFD officials said this incident occurred right before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened in the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews were on the scene within moments of Hamilton County 911...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in drive-by shooting on Wilcox Blvd. Sunday night; Chattanooga Police investigate
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday night on Wilcox Boulevard. CPD responded around t 9:12 pm, to 3800 Wilcox Blvd. on a call of a person shot. CPD says they located the 39-year-old victim in his vehicle suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
WTVCFOX
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
WDEF
Suspect charged with shooting Hixson couple in bed
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the case where a man and woman said someone shot them while they were in bed. The shooting happened in a Hixson neighborhood eleven days ago. The couple who are in their twenties say they were both shot around...
Comments / 0