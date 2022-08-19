Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATED FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Art Bus, Fire Spotting, and Housing Shortages
Drive down the roads or through the streets of Lincoln County and you might pass a colorful school bus. The Oregon Coast Art Bus is a large, flashy mobile classroom intended to reach kids in all corners of the County. Last week I showed you the “before” photo. On Thursday,...
beachconnection.net
Bus Tour in Sept Digs Into Oregon Coast Black Pioneer History
(Astoria, Oregon) – Sometimes the phrase a “fascinating ride” along the Oregon coast is quite literal. In this case, a tour bus is set for September 18 along the north coast that digs into black pioneer history of this part of northwest Oregon, a subject largely unknown to regional residents. Like Native American history here, it's left untouched by culture and school systems alike. (Above: Seaside. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Action Notice Recreational Ocean Salmon North of Cape Falcon: Closed to Chinook Salmon Retention Beginning at 12:01 am Tuesday, Aug. 23
(August 22, 2022 RECREATIONAL OCEAN SALMON ACTION NOTICE: The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) in consultation with the State of Oregon, the State of Washington, and fishery representatives met today via conference call and have taken the following in-season management action related to the ocean recreational salmon season from the Leadbetter Point, WA to Cape Falcon, OR:
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Expansion Rules Have Protected Open Space But Led To New Disputes (Latest News)
On a rainy spring day, Anyeley Hallovà and I are strolling around her inner Northeast Portland neighborhood. In front of a dilapidated cottage, we halt. She visited occasionally when a second house was being built in the backyard. She expresses awe at how expertly the new house was integrated into the existing landscape.
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Aug. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding.
beachconnection.net
Unique Canyon Drive Park Tucked Away at Lincoln City's SW 11th - Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of a central Oregon coast hotspot that's paradoxically out-of-the-way, Lincoln City's Canyon Drive Park is a lovely irregularity when it comes to beaches in this seven-mile stretch of strands. It would seem that it's not super well known, and yet it can be bustling with folks.
KATU.com
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
Blanchard is executive director of The Grotto in Northeast Portland. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
alamedahistory.org
Dolph Park: Restrictions shaped the early neighborhood, creating an enclave of wealth and big houses
We’ve often wondered about Dolph Park: the island of tall trees, large houses and lush landscaping a few blocks west of Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Who were the Dolphs? How did this place come to be? What was here before?. Today a subset of the Grant Park...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Coast’s First “Farm to Teacup” Experience Opens in Nehalem – North Fork 53 Communitea
What: Local Tea Farm offers new Garden Tours and Tea Tastings. Who: North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness in Nehalem, OR. Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and “get their steep on.”. Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now...
What exactly makes up an ecolawn?: Ask an expert
The summer moves on and so does gardening. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Nehalem Bay Transportation System Plan Draft is almost complete, get your feedback in now
Oregon’s transportation network is fair to middling with a national ranking 25th for cost effectiveness and condition. We’re a bit higher than average for poor bridge condition and pretty abysmal for fatalities but it’s possible that our fatalities are weather and congestion related. The score for road condition is favorably skewed by the overall good condition of rural and arterial paved roads.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Wild coho retention allowed in several coastal rivers this fall – Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca in Tillamook County
(August 19, 2022 –SALEM, Ore.) — Several coastal river basins (Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca, Siletz, Yaquina, Beaver Cr., Alsea, Umpqua, Coos) will be open to some wild coho harvest this year beginning as early as Sept. 10. See the Recreation Report / Fishing Report for the SW or NW...
bvmsports.com
Boathouse Construction Nearly Complete for Pilot Rowing
PORTLAND, Ore. – The University of Portland continues to make great progress on the new boat house for the Portland Pilots Rowing Team. Construction on the boathouse is expected to be completed this fall.
pdxpipeline.com
Oregon Cannabis Association Presents The Summer Fair @ The Redd on Salmon | Featuring 60+ Producers, Processors, Makers & Dispensaries
THE SUMMER FAIR IS BACK! In the spirit of carnivals, street fairs and summer celebrations, the 5th Annual Summer Fair brings the public into the wonderful world of Oregon cannabis. With more than forty producers, processors, makers and dispensaries alongside other crafts, music and fair food, this is the best event of the summer!
Frink: ‘Need new leadership in court, city hall, county’
Norm Frink is a former Chief Prosecutor in Multnomah County and an outspoken critic of the current way cases are handled in the county.
Portland man who helped smuggle about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state sentenced to federal prison camp
A 40-year-old man who smuggled about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state in large hand-built crates was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in a federal prison camp. Kyle Cerkoney and two friends shipped more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana across the country to places including New...
