Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water

( KRON ) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to report a man floating in the water near the pier.

Officers were informed by witnesses that they’d seen the man fall into the water and that attempts were made to rescue him. According to police, the man floated away before anyone could get him out of the water.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Several agencies responded to assist in the search for the man. An hours-long search was conducted using rescue boats and a helicopter, according to the social media post. The man was not found.

Approximately 12 hours after the incident was initially reported, Fremont PD and the Fremont Fire Department returned to the area responding to reports of a man in the water who appeared to be deceased. Responding officers confirmed he was indeed dead.

The Alameda Coroner’s Office took possession of the man’s body and will determine his identity and cause of death, the post states. The incident remains under investigation by Fremont PD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.