WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
DC News Now

Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Deputies Arrest Attempted Second Degree Murder Suspect

Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Nathan Farmer on August 17, 2022, on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder obtained by the county police on August 11, 2022.   According to the warrant, on July 19, 2022, police responded to the 5400 Block of Silver Hill […]
Daily Voice

Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting

The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
NBC Washington

DC Police ID Suspect Wanted in Killing of Man Installing Solar Panels

D.C. police are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C. earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Avery Miller, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fredericksburg.today

DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect in custody following overnight barricade in Calvert Co.

UPDATE via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, […]

