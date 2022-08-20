Read full article on original website
Related
5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Police investigating Capitol Heights fatal shooting of 19-year-old Va. man
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Benitez-Arevalo in Capitol Heights, Maryland over the weekend. PGPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found Benitez-Arevalo, of...
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified
It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Deputies Arrest Attempted Second Degree Murder Suspect
Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Nathan Farmer on August 17, 2022, on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder obtained by the county police on August 11, 2022. According to the warrant, on July 19, 2022, police responded to the 5400 Block of Silver Hill […]
Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting
The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
NBC Washington
DC Police ID Suspect Wanted in Killing of Man Installing Solar Panels
D.C. police are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C. earlier this month. The suspect, 27-year-old Avery Miller, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf.
Police: Severn man found shot to death inside car was targeted
Officers found 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic, suffering from a gunshot wound.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
Child Injured After Jumping Off 50 Foot Cliff Into Shallow Water In Baltimore County
A child is recovering after jumping off of a 50-foot cliff in Baltimore County, authorities say. Fire and rescue units were called to the area of 18100 Prettyboy Dam Road to rescue an injured patient who had jumped into shallow water the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
fredericksburg.today
DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
'It’s going downhill': Witness saw gunman chase down victim in North Baltimore
A brazen shooting unfolded on Loyola Southway in North Baltimore just after noon this afternoon. A witness described a man chasing another down the street on foot before gunning him down.
Suspect in custody following overnight barricade in Calvert Co.
UPDATE via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, […]
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an burglary that took...
Comments / 1