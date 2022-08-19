Person found dead inside burning RV victim of homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacram ento police said one person was found dead inside an RV that was on fire Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers went to Brighton Avenue and Del Monte Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an RV on fire. The body was found inside the RV.

The Sacramento Fire Department said multiple RVs were affected by the fire, including a nearby Home Depot. The Home Depot only had minor damage.

Investigators are at the scene. It’s not known if the person died in the fire or was the source of the reported shooting, but police said it is now being investigated as a homicide.

