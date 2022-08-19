ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person found dead inside burning RV victim of homicide

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacram ento police said one person was found dead inside an RV that was on fire Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers went to  Brighton Avenue and Del Monte Avenue  for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an RV on fire. The body was found inside the RV.

Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt

The Sacramento Fire Department said multiple RVs were affected by the fire, including a nearby Home Depot. The Home Depot only had minor damage.

Investigators are at the scene. It’s not known if the person died in the fire or was the source of the reported shooting, but police said it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Comments

David Smith
3d ago

I hope and pray to God that everybody made it out safe God bless you and hopefully there's somebody out there will bless them please with what they are losing there's people out there that have hearts and have the money that can be considerate and kind enough to help you families out God bless you all I wish and I wait for the day for me to have that kind of finances to where I can go out and do that for others because you can trust and believe once that happens it will happen God bless you all and God bless the fireman that go to respond be safe God bless you all and being best of health

