kawc.org
Lawsuit to challenge Arizona law to require county recorders cancel voter registrations for suspected non-citizens
PHOENIX -- A new lawsuit is challenging an Arizona law set to take effect next month which would require county recorders to cancel the voter registration of anyone they have a "reason to believe'' is not U.S. citizens. Attorneys for the Arizona Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander for...
starvedrock.media
Arizona lawmaker defends early voter list overhaul from national criticism
(The Center Square) – The architect of most of Arizona’s voter reforms over the last decade says a claim that her reforms to the state’s early voter list will restrict ballot access for minorities makes some irresponsible assumptions. The nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice at New York...
KTAR.com
Former Homeland Security counsel thinks Arizona Gov. Ducey’s border barrier is ‘a stupid idea’
PHOENIX — A former Department of Homeland Security counsel under Barack Obama isn’t fond of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent barrier additions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Andy Gordon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad on Thursday that he thinks Ducey’s wall of shipping containers to fill gaps near Yuma is “a stupid idea.”
kawc.org
Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't block tax cuts
PHOENIX -- Arizonans have no constitutional right to block lawmakers from cutting -- or even eliminating -- taxes, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday. In an 18-page decision, the majority of the court acknowledged the framers of the Arizona Constitution gave broad powers to voters to not only create their own laws but to review -- and veto -- those approved be elected legislators.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Courthouse News Service
Arizona attorney general argues 1901 law banning nearly all abortions is common sense law
TUCSON, Ariz. (CN) — After hearing arguments Friday, a Pima County Superior Court judge in Arizona must decide if she will reverse a 50-year-old injunction halting a 1901 law that banned nearly all abortions in the state. Arizona is currently in a legal gray zone with two conflicting abortion...
Arizona woman facing $14k in bills after medical flight she didn't need
MARICOPA, Ariz. — In a playroom filled with toys for a one-year-old boy going on two years old, Amy Maher watches her son play. “He surprised us,” Maher said. Maher said her son, Bradley, is the first boy in a long line of girl-cousins and her first baby earth side.
kyma.com
Sonora Quest Laboratories bring HIV awareness
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories posted a picture on Facebook, announcing they will be collaborating with Aunt Rita's Foundation to bring HIV awareness. Currently in Arizona, there are only 15% of individuals who are unaware of their status, thus increasing the risk of continued transmission of the virus.
Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
kyma.com
Newsom vetoes bill proposing safe drug injection sites in California
(CNN) - California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed legislation that aimed to minimize overdose deaths by creating safe drug injection sites in some cities, citing concern over "unintended consequences." Senate Bill 57 proposed a tri-city pilot program in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland that would legalize drug...
azbex.com
ADOT Seeks Fed. Grant for Kingman Interchange Project
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73M toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those funds would...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ABC 15 News
Arizona 5th graders can score some extra money for college
The Arizona Treasurer's Office announced an incentive for your fifth grader to earn money for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. All your child has to do is write up three paragraphs on what they want to be when they grow up. Twenty winners in the state will win a check...
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the state's constitution.
