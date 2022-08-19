ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KEPR

Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families

HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Hermiston Melon Fest

Downtown Hermiston was buzzing with activity on Saturday to celebrate nature’s favorite candy – the watermelon! The event, hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District, featured games, food, music, dozens of vendors and bath tub races. Here’s a few photos, just in case you missed it.
HERMISTON, OR
KEPR

Final preparations for Fair & Rodeo underway

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Organizers with the Benton County Fair & Rodeo are making their last preparations before opening for the week. KEPR Action News caught up with local contestant Stryder Julison, to see how he is preparing for the busy days ahead. "I'm getting ready for tomorrow because...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Former Toppenish teacher, Bertha Cerna, released from California jail

YAKIMA -- A former Toppenish teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the Yakima Valley has now been released on bond from an Orange County Jail. Bertha Cerna was arrested Sunday August 14th in Orange County, California. A Yakima County warrant accuses her of having sex with a...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Heavy police presence on N Columbia Center Blvd.

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement agencies have N Columbia Center Blvd blocked. Heavy police presence. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a media briefing shortly. The south bound lanes of N Columbia Center Blvd are now blocked off. Police have the Circle K taped off. This is a developing...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River

RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line

A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Critchley talks about the flour mill fire

PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland airport runway closed for construction

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
RICHLAND, WA

