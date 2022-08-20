Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson F
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona Athletics adds women’s triathlon
A new sport is coming to Arizona Athletics, and it’s one that’s particularly suited for Tucson. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke announced Monday the addition of women’s triathlon, which will debut in the fall of 2023. Arizona is in the beginning process of a search for the program’s first-ever head coach.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball Red-Blue game notebook: On the new Zyonna Fellows, who’s on the right side, and more
Arizona head volleyball coach Dave Rubio and his players gave some insight into the program at last Monday’s media day. At Saturday’s Red-Blue game, they backed up several of those claims and gave even more insight into how the team might operate this season. The fifth year loves...
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona football’s training camp
After 15 practices, including two scrimmages, Arizona has shifted from training camp mode into regular-season mode. Tuesday’s practice will see the Wildcats shift all focus toward preparing for the 2022 season opener at San Diego State. The second preseason camp under coach Jedd Fisch was vastly different from the...
The Absolutely Arizona story behind 'Bear Down'
The legendary story of John "Button" Salmon who, on his death, told his University of Arizona teammates to "Bear Down." Longtime Arizona Daily Star columnist Greg Hansen helps sort fact from fiction.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer defeats Texas Tech 1-0 for first road win of Becca Moros era
On an unseasonably cold night in Lubbock, Texas, Arizona Wildcats soccer came out as the aggressors against the home Texas Tech Red Raiders. Arizona chipped and clawed its way through a scoreless first two-thirds of the match before the game plan paid dividends. In the 69th minute, Megan Chelf delivered a header into the net, her first career goal, off a perfectly-placed center pass by Maddy Koleno.
Biggest takeaways from the last scrimmage for Arizona Football
TUCSON, AZ – Wrapping up Fall Camp with an intra-squad scrimmage, we break down the biggest takeaways for Arizona Football. We are just under two weeks until the official start of the 2022 Arizona Football season, and on Saturday evening, the Wildcats held one last scrimmage before turning all its focus to its week one matchup against San Diego State.
allsportstucson.com
2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: Sahuaro Cougars
2021 record: 1-8 overall, 1-3 4A Kino (fourth) Head coach: Al Alexander, first season as a head coach and overall. Longtime Salpointe assistant coach who in the previous two years served on Pat Nugent’s staffs at Cienega and Mica Mountain. Alexander filled the vacancy created when 13-year coach Scott McKee and Sahuaro parted ways last December. Alexander was also the offensive line coach with the Tucson Sugar Skulls professional indoor team the last two seasons under Dixie Wooten. He was an assistant and associate head coach on Dennis Bene’s staff at Salpointe from 2004 to 2019 when the Lancers annually competed for region and state titles. The Lancers won the state title in 2013.
clearpublicist.com
Texas Tech falls to Arizona
LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite keeping a 17-6 shot gain, Texas Tech fell to Arizona, 1-, Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complicated. Immediately after both sides combined for just two shots on purpose as a result of the opening 45 minutes of engage in, the Wildcats (2–) Megan Chelf took a pass off the purpose line from Maddy Koleno to web the activity-winner.
azdesertswarm.com
WATCH: Arizona football post-scrimmage interviews
Training camp officially ended for Arizona football on Saturday night with a “mock game” scrimmage inside the stadium. The Wildcats will shift their focus to San Diego State for the next two weeks. Our full report from the scrimmage can be found here. Below are interviews with head...
12news.com
Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert
MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
AZFamily
Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
allsportstucson.com
Wings over Broadway Football Scoreboard: Sabino starts out with victory
7-0 Sabino: Hackworth 47 to Sh. Berryhill (Bishopp) 10:00. 14-13 Coolidge: Ramirez 16 to Gunter (Glass run) 2:52. 21-14 Sabino: Hackworth 1 run (Hackworth to Edwards) 2:12. ALA West Foothills at Pusch Ridge, 7 p.m. FRIDAY, AUGUST 26. Palo Verde (0-1) at Florence (1-0), 7 p.m. Paradise Honors (1-0) at...
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
