eastidahonews.com
2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills
BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
KPVI Newschannel 6
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia...
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
Post Register
Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Southern Idaho man Sent to Prison for Chasing boy on Bicycle With Pickup
BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skate park in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them. After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit the child’s bicycle with his pickup.
Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored
Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.
kmvt
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and safety concerns at existing Snake River Crossings that connect Twin Falls and Jerome Counties. The issue has been discussed many times in the past, but this time residents feel optimistic something will finally be done.
eastidahonews.com
Woman flown to hospital, 2 others taken by ambulance following fiery crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:01 p.m. Saturday on westbound I84 at milepost 14 in Payette County. The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound when one of the tires shredded. The...
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
Post Register
Fruitland Police teams up with Washington State Patrol to find Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse are working together with the Washington State's Homeward Bound program to find Michael Vaughan. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children.
