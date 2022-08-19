ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills

BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional

Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city after Decker was forced out of her tiny home on Calacal’s property. Decker moved to Leisure Lane in Meridian, sharing...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Southern Idaho man Sent to Prison for Chasing boy on Bicycle With Pickup

BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skate park in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them. After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit the child’s bicycle with his pickup.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can't Be Ignored

Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and safety concerns at existing Snake River Crossings that connect Twin Falls and Jerome Counties. The issue has been discussed many times in the past, but this time residents feel optimistic something will finally be done.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Boise National Forest: Don't Dam It

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who's moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Fruitland Police teams up with Washington State Patrol to find Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse are working together with the Washington State's Homeward Bound program to find Michael Vaughan. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children.
FRUITLAND, ID

