Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County offers more monkeypox vaccines

By Joseph Geha
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

Even as the monkeypox vaccine supply is falling short of the need nationally, Santa Clara County is preparing to offer more appointments for people seeking a dose due to a change in vaccination requirements.

Under new federal guidelines, health care providers can use less of the vaccine for each person, increasing the number of people who can get the shot. The dose can now be one-fifth of the amount compared to the full dose used before, Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, told San José Spotlight.

The change has allowed the county and other health care providers across the country to stretch their vaccine supply.

“Previously, a single vial of vaccine could be used for only one patient. Now, a single vial of vaccine, we pull it into five different syringes, five different needles (and) those go into five different patients,” Tong said.

For the lower dosage to work properly, Tong said health care workers are now giving people the shots in between the layers of skin on their forearm, instead of under the skin of their upper arm.

There have been 14,115 reported monkeypox infections recorded in the U.S. as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. California accounts for 2,663 of those infections. As of Friday, Santa Clara County has recorded 110 highly suspected or confirmed infections which can cause painful lesions or rashes on the skin.

A portion of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, long used for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, is now serving as the county’s site for monkeypox vaccines. About 300 to 350 people are being vaccinated daily at the fairgrounds. Tong said thousands of more appointments are expected to become available as more vaccine supply is received in the county.

Like the COVID-19 vaccine, the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine requires two doses, spaced at least 28 days apart, Tong said.

Santa Clara resident Victor Avalos, 57, got his first dose of the monkeypox vaccine on Friday and said others should get it too.

“We need to be proactive rather than reactive,” Avalos told San José Spotlight shortly after receiving his shot. “My mom passed away because of COVID. That makes you think that you better act when these situations happen. That’s why I got it done.”

Although anyone can get monkeypox if they have prolonged skin-on-skin contact with someone who has an infectious monkeypox rash or lesion, the virus is disproportionately being seen in men who have multiple or anonymous male partners, according to county officials.

Getting a vaccine before an exposure or within four to 14 days of an exposure can help prevent becoming infected with the virus, which is also sometimes referred to as MPX and pronounced “em-pox,” according to the county.

Santa Clara County residents are eligible to receive the vaccine if they have had direct physical contact with someone confirmed to have MPX; and men and trans people who have sex with men, who have had more than one sexual partner in the past 14 days. For the complete list of criteria, go to Santa Clara County’s website.

Eligible residents can make a vaccine appointment through Santa Clara County at vax.sccgov.org or through their primary care physicians. Translation services are available at the fairgrounds for residents who speak Spanish, Vietnamese or Chinese, and workers have translation apps to assist with other languages.

Contact Joseph Geha at joseph@sanjosespotlight.com or @josephgeha16 on Twitter.

The post Santa Clara County offers more monkeypox vaccines appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

San José Spotlight

Sandoval: Homes end homelessness and it takes a village to build them

The underlying causes of homelessness are complex, but they can be narrowed down to structural inequities and, ultimately, the lack of housing. We see trends of homelessness increasing when the cost of housing increases. Despite a lot of progress being made in the homelessness and housing sectors, we are still seeing more people fall into homelessness than exit it. To stem the flow of homelessness, we must focus—as a community, a region, a state and a country—on building more affordable housing.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

What team are San Jose officials on: Chavez or Mahan?

Almost all San Jose councilmembers and candidates are backing one person for mayor: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez is facing off against San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan this November, but only one of his colleagues has endorsed him—Mayor Sam Liccardo who is terming out. Vice Mayor Chappie Jones has yet to make a public endorsement,... The post What team are San Jose officials on: Chavez or Mahan? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mobile app rife with problems

San Jose spent millions on a mobile app to improve community services, but only about 10% of residents use it. The city has put $2.3 million into developing its San Jose 311 app, which became operational in 2017. The app is designed as a one-stop shop for residents to report a variety of issues including... The post San Jose mobile app rife with problems appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood

A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Massive Silicon Valley food bank held up by appeal

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse—which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center—received approval from San Jose’s... The post Massive Silicon Valley food bank held up by appeal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle

With a recent vote, high-speed rail moves one step closer to rolling down the tracks in the Bay Area. When completed, passengers will be able to travel by train from San Francisco to Los Angeles in under three hours. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority board voted unanimously to approve the environmental impact report... The post High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency

A Santa Clara planning commissioner has been fired after officials discovered he does not live in Santa Clara and falsely claimed to be a registered voter in the city. Ron Patrick served in one June meeting of the Santa Clara Planning Commission when his eligibility for the position was called into question. Councilmember Anthony Becker,... The post Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Election 2022: Santa Clara County cities see several contests

Residents across the South Bay will elect some new representatives this November, as a number of seats are up for grabs. Local races were expensive and competitive in the June primary election, with many incumbents seeking reelection and new candidates jumping in to shake up the status quo. Candidates vying for council seats in smaller... The post Election 2022: Santa Clara County cities see several contests appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness

After nearly two harrowing decades of living on the streets, Kellie Goodman finally has the keys to her first San Jose apartment. “I cried,” Goodman told San José Spotlight. “Then I took a long shower and jumped into bed. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time.” Goodman, who used to work... The post One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose fire station is 15th busiest in the nation

A San Jose fire station ranked nationally for responding to thousands of service calls, but that notoriety speaks to a larger problem. Fire Station 26 received more than 5,800 service calls in 2021, ranking 15th in the nation. But the station is just one of 34 firehouses in the San Jose Fire Department, which is... The post San Jose fire station is 15th busiest in the nation appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara expects increase in homeless residents

Santa Clara wants to address homelessness throughout the city, as officials expect the number of unhoused residents has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates and residents discussed the prevalence of homelessness in Santa Clara during a Tuesday meeting of the city’s eight-member homelessness task force, which launched at the end of April and meets monthly... The post Santa Clara expects increase in homeless residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police

Candidates vying to represent San Jose’s East and Central districts gathered downtown to sound off on their priorities at a recent forum. The Friday morning forum, hosted by the San Jose Downtown Association, featured District 5 city council candidates Nora Campos, a former state assemblymember, and Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz, as... The post East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Google’s millions to be dished out by San Jose group

A new San Jose advisory group authorized to give out millions in grant funding from Google is now in the making. Approximately $155 million in funding from the Silicon Valley tech giant will soon be funneled into a 13-member advisory commission appointed by the San Jose City Council. Known as the Community Stabilization and Opportunity... The post UPDATE: Google’s millions to be dished out by San Jose group appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose home hit by cars 23 times

Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San José Spotlight

Silver Taube: Employers fail to provide lactation accommodations

On July 28, Amazon warehouse worker Fernanda Torres filed a class action lawsuit alleging the company failed to provide lactation accommodations in violation of the law. Torres alleged Amazon’s breastfeeding workers are forced to take unpaid breaks to pump milk and risk discipline for not meeting quotas. She also alleged breastfeeding workers often wait in long lines to use the single room dedicated to pumping, and their paid breaks are not long enough to cover the time it takes to walk to the room, pump and clean up.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Los Gatos faces multi-million dollar budget shortfall

Multiple tax increases may be required in the town of Los Gatos as a budget deficit looms in the near future. While the Los Gatos Town Council voted last week to put a measure before voters in November to raise about $1 million annually by sharply increasing business license taxes, that may not be enough... The post Los Gatos faces multi-million dollar budget shortfall appeared first on San José Spotlight.
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets sued for ignoring its billboard rules

A billboard advertising giant is suing San Jose over a decision to allow a competitor to erect two digital billboards on airport property. Outfront Media alleges in its lawsuit filed last month that the San Jose City Council “abused their discretion” and violated city policies by authorizing billboards from Clear Channel Outdoor, according to court... The post San Jose gets sued for ignoring its billboard rules appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose receives millions for road safety

East San Jose streets are on track to becoming safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike. Assemblymember Ash Kalra handed a $10 million check to San Jose leaders today for the installation of more street lights, bike lanes and other protective measures around Senter Road. The state funding qualifies the city to compete for additional grants. The 4.7-mile stretch from Monterey Road to Story Road ranks sixth in traffic accidents, with more than 570 accidents since 2016. Eight people have been killed in this time period and more than 40 seriously injured on Senter Road.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops

The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

