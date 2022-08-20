ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zumbrota, MN

KAAL-TV

HS Football Preview: Mayo touts explosive offense, look to make a deeper playoff run

(ABC 6 News) -- Attitude and effort. Those are two words the Mayo Spartan football team abides by. Last season the Spartans were a buzzsaw in southeast Minnesota football -- averaging 40.27 PPG with an average margin of victory 29 points --- more than 4 touchdowns. But in the end, they came up short in the state tournament quarterfinals to Mahtomedi 42 to 20.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Cannon Falls, Waterville Seasons End While Webster Wins

The Cannon Falls Bears were defeated by the Buckman Billygoats 7-1 in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Waterville Indians and Loretto Larks opened action Friday night after a nearly two hour rain delay in Faribault with a 10-7 slugfest. The...
WATERVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Wisconsin boy wins USA Kids Mullet Championship

(ABC 6 News) - An 8-year old from Menomonie, Wisconsin was announced on Sunday as the winner of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, beat out over 675 entrants in online voting to claim the honor, finishing with 9,896 total votes. Bailey will also take home $2,500. Callen Steinbrink,...
MENOMONIE, WI
KROC News

26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota

If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
Quick Country 96.5

SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KAAL-TV

A look back at the history of Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) - Opened in 1889, Saint Marys Hospital is one of the most famous hospitals constructed in America, but how the idea came to be from a very destructive tornado. On August 21, 1883, an F5 tornado touched down just northwest of Hayfield, and it ravaged northern Rochester. It killed at least 37 people and injured more than 200 others. The damage from this tornado cost about $700,000, or $15 million today.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota’s 8 Most Romantic Places Within 90 Minutes of Rochester

The topic of romantic places came up today and it got me thinking about some of the best spots to go for a romantic date night or even a romantic weekend getaway. So I did a little digging and ended up finding a list of the 13 most romantic places in Minnesota. Some of them are up north, of course, but I wanted to focus on ones that are a little closer to home.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota Frontline Worker pay

The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis. 
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

