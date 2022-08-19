‘It has taken my whole life,’ MI woman struggling with extremely rare disease

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — An Eaton Rapids woman doesn’t know what to do or where to go next after being diagnosed with an incredibly rare disease.

“I can’t be a mom. I cant be a grandma, it has taken my whole life,” said Monique Peterson-Smith.

Smith has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome since 2019. It took an entire year for doctors to finally figure out exactly what was wrong with her.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disease that attacks your muscles and makes them go stiff, while also causing severe pain. It’s a condition that Smith says gets worse day-by-day.

“This disease has progressed so much I can’t walk at all,” Smith said.

The physical battle isn’t the only struggle this disease has brought. It’s so rare that many doctors thought Monique was making it all up in her head.

“The doctors said ‘I think you need to be admitted because it sounds like you’re crazy,'” Smith said.

While Smith suffers the painful effects, her family members haven’t escaped the grip of the disease either.

“It’s hard, I’m a 24/7, around the clock caregiver, and I try to hold down a job. I try to do everything,” said her husband and caregiver Ken Smith.

Her husband is her sole caregiver. He hasn’t been able to work and with little to no help from the government, they say it’s getting harder to keep a roof over their heads.

“I’m stressed out everyday, don’t know how I’m going to live one day to the next,” Ken Smith said.

The family is asking for the publics help in Monique’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. If you would like to help you can head to the link below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.