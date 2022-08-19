Read full article on original website
One year later: Child who survived Waverly floods alone looks toward the future
After raging waters separated him from his mother, Madden found refuge on the roof of a shed until he was rescued. Now he's looking back a year later.
It's taking more than a year, but this McEwen family will rebuild
It is a common feeling among many in Humphreys County. The past year has been the longest and fastest year of their life. In an instant, everything was taken in the flood that hit the area.
Parents of infant twins killed in Waverly flood continue to cope with loss
One year after the devastating Waverly flood, the parents who lost 7-month-old twins still struggle to cope. They stay strong for the two children who survived.
Waverly community hold candle-lit vigil remembering devastating floods 1 year later
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday marks one year since the devastating floods that hit the city of Waverly. Several homes were destroyed and lives were lost, but those lives were honored on Saturday night. WSMV spoke to community members and leaders at a candle-lit vigil held at the County-City Courthouse.
Survivors gather at church one year after Humphreys Co. flood
One year after the 2021 Waverly flood, survivors shared first-hand accounts at two emotional church services.
Triumph and tragedy: Waverly family reflects on loss as they slowly rebuild
As the one-year anniversary of the Waverly flood approaches, survivors are reliving that tragic day.
Humphreys County sheriff wants to build back Waverly better
From finding the missing in the early days to keeping volunteer efforts focused on Waverly, it's more than a job for Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.
