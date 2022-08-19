ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Waverly, TN
Tennessee Government
Waverly, TN
WSMV

Experts give tips on avoiding events that turn out to be scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although Nashville is no stranger to fun events, unfortunately, over the years, some of them have turned out to be scams. Imagine seeing lots of your favorite food in one place. Karen Kopp a frequent festival goer was excited to attend an upcoming mac and cheese festival.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Mayor
WSMV

Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County

LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
WSMV

WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place

DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

New video shows high waters inside a Waverly shop during flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WZTV) — While hundreds of homes were destroyed, so were businesses after the devastating floods in Waverly. One small business owner, Renee Muha who owns Carrolton House, was only able to see exactly what happened four months later when she found the security camera footage. Earlier that...
WAVERLY, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
whopam.com

35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow

Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

