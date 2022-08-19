Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Batgirl Director Says They Tried to Salvage Film From HBO Max
Over the past couple of weeks, projects have been shelved left and right at Warner Bros. Discovery as new CEO David Zaslav reorganizes the business after a massive corporate merger. One of the earliest casualties of the fusion was Batgirl, the Leslie Grace-starring feature set to bring Barbara Gordon to live-action. Even after it was cancelled, reportedly all because Zaslav and company are seeking out tax write-offs, filmmakers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi tried to salvage what they could from the HBO Max servers, even if it meant filming clips stored on a computer with their cell phones.
ComicBook
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
ComicBook
Batman: Caped Crusader Star Diedrich Bader Reacts to HBO Max Canceling the Animated Series
On Monday, HBO Max went on another purge, this time canceling six more animated projects including Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series, which had been given a series order by the streamer and Cartoon Network 15 months ago, was set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Batman: The Animated Series and coming from J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm and while the news of the series' cancelation before it ever made air was shocking for fans, it turns out it was a surprise for those involved as well. On Twitter, Diedrich Bader commented on ComicBook.com's coverage of the story that not only was he in the series, but this was how he was finding out.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm's Batman: Caped Crusader Series Canceled at HBO Max
HBO Max has cancelled six more animated projects, including Batman: Caped Crusader. On Monday, TVLine reported that the series, coming from Batman: The Animated Series' Bruce Timm along with J.J. Abrams, is no longer being produced for HBO Max. It, and the other five projects, will reportedly continue production as they are shopped to other outlets.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Jen's Comic-Accurate Origin Story
Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Marvel fans were treated to the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last week. The live-action series has taken some unique steps to bring Jen's origin story to life, including tweaking the inciting incident that gives her superpowers in the first place. Instead of adapting the story from Savage She-Hulk #1, which sees her being shot in a mob hit from Nicholas Trask and needing to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk, the show decides to have Jen accidentally get exposed to Bruce's blood during a car accident. In a recent interview with Inverse, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao addressed why that change was made, and revealed that the higher-ups at Marvel did not think it "vibed with" the tone of the rest of the show.
ComicBook
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Did She-Hulk Just Confirm Major Fan Theory About Captain America?
A surprising amount of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot dealt with whether or not Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was a virgin. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) brings it up a few times throughout the episode before the big reveal takes place in the episode's post-credits scene. According to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), "Steve Rogers is not a virgin."
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Movies Returning to Theaters for Disney+ Day
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok and Disney's magical musical Encanto are among the fan-favorite movies returning to theaters to celebrate Disney+ Day. New content will be added to the Disney+ streaming service on September 8, including the Disney+ original movie Pinocchio and the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened exclusively in theaters in July. From September 8-19, Disney will re-release Ragnarok, Disney and Pixar's Cars, 1992's Newsies, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto at select AMC Theatres. A Disney+ subscription is not required to purchase tickets, which will go on sale September 1 priced at $5 per screening.
ComicBook
New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Teaser Released
Prime Video has released a teaser for a new trailer to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That new trailer will drop tomorrow, with the teaser up on Twitter now giving some fresh looks at the series, which previously had a teaser trailer, followed by a full trailer that debuted at Comic Con International in San Diego last month. The series marks the latest adaptation of the world of JRR Tolkien, although it will focus mostly on books other than The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will only have a few characters carrying over from the best-known of Tolkien's works. That said, it still looks and sounds a lot like it would fit in the world of the Peter Jackson movies that came out 20 years ago.
ComicBook
John Oliver Delivers Harsh Burn to WB Discovery After Shows Go Missing
HBO-based comedian John Oliver took a shot at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery on Last Week Tonight, poking fun at the recent spate of content removals that have taken HBO Max from a powerhouse in the streaming landscape to a laughingstock in Hollywood. The company, which has removed a number of HBO Max originals for no explicable reason, recently admitted that they shelved a nearly-completed Batgirl movie as part of a tax scheme. As a result, it feels likely that any seemingly-inexplicable move the company makes, is probably aimed at getting some kind of tax rebate, through a loophole tied to the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Word is, that loophole ends at the end of August 2022.
ComicBook
Dawn of the Dead Returning to Theaters in 3D for Halloween
Dawn of the Dead, the 1978 horror classic from director George A. Romero, is coming to theaters this Halloween with a 3D conversion overseen by New Amsterdam Entertainment, a company run by the film's producer Richard P. Rubinstein. Besides the 3D conversion, there will be no changes to Romero's original cut. According to Rue Morgue, Dawn of the Dead will screen six shows at each site over the four-day Halloween weekend beginning on October 28 and running through Monday, October 31. The locations will all be Regal-owned cinemas, as that's who has partnered with New Amsterdam.
ComicBook
Fast and Furious: Fast X Filming in Los Angeles Has Residents Furious Over Dangerous Stunts
A year from its theatrical release, the latest Fast and Furious installment is already getting attention — but not necessarily in a good way. A new report from Variety reveals that residents of Los Angeles' historic Angelino Heights neighborhood are planning to protest production on Fast X later this week. Residents received a notice of filming that indicated that Fast X would shoot in front of the real-life Toretto house on Friday, with a sequence that would involve "simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke." According to the reporting, the protest is to raise awareness for road safety education, as some residents are unhappy after the area has already become home to car enthusiasts engaging in street racing and other potentially-dangerous behavior around the franchise's real-life locations.
ComicBook
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer Released
Disney+ has released an announcement trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will stream on the platform beginning on September 8. Tracing the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is one of a number of Disney+ Day releases, including Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Obi-Wan documentary will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+'s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.
ComicBook
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
Comments / 0