Luzerne County, PA

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary

A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary. The survey asked Republicans respondents if they considered themselves more of a supporter of the former president or the Republican Party, to which 41 per cent said they identified more as supporters of the former president, compared to 50 per cent who identify more as supporters of the GOP. By comparison, 34 per cent of Republican respondents said they identified more as supporters of...
Vulnerable Arizona Senate Democrat welcomes Biden on campaign

Correction: An early version incorrectly described the standings in last week’s Fox News poll. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said on Sunday that he would welcome President Biden joining him on the campaign trail as he looks to retain his seat against Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters. During an appearance on...
