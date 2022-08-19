Read full article on original website
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
Liz Cheney Presidential Run in 2024 Will 'Help' Trump, Democrats Warn
One Democratic strategist said that the Wyoming Republican would be "pulling anti-Trump" votes away from President Joe Biden.
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Third Republican Who Supported Trump Impeachment Loses Reelection
Six-term Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, a moderate House Republican from Washington state who voted in favor of Donald Trump’s second impeachment, conceded in her primary election Tuesday night. Secretary of State results as of Tuesday had her coming in third in the primary, barely missing being one of the...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Even Trump Thinks Dr. Oz Will ‘F–king Lose,’ Sources Say
As the critical Pennsylvania Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Donald Trump-backed TV celebrity Dr. Oz rages on, the former president is coming to the same conclusion that numerous party consultants and conservative bigwigs arrived at earlier this summer: Oz is very likely doomed. He’s going to...
Harriet Hageman sees her landslide victory over Liz Cheney in Wyoming as beacon for the nation: 'We're fed up'
Harriet Hageman, the Republican nominee for Wyoming's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, predicted Wednesday that her primary victory over Rep. Liz Cheney would serve as a beacon for the rest of the country, which she described as "fed up" with Washington, D.C., and its "corruption." In an...
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
NBC News
Trump takes down Liz Cheney — and another GOP political dynasty
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Liz Cheney loses by more than 2-to-1 margin in her Wyoming GOP primary. ... Cheney tells NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in exclusive interview: “I don’t think that anybody in any political party should support election deniers.” ... Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka advance in Alaska’s Top 4 Senate primary. ... The Alaska House special heads to ranked-choice finale. ... Rudy Giuliani testifies before special grand jury in Georgia, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. … And a GOP group airs new TV ads hitting Democrats on the economy.
New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary
A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary. The survey asked Republicans respondents if they considered themselves more of a supporter of the former president or the Republican Party, to which 41 per cent said they identified more as supporters of the former president, compared to 50 per cent who identify more as supporters of the GOP. By comparison, 34 per cent of Republican respondents said they identified more as supporters of...
Vulnerable Arizona Senate Democrat welcomes Biden on campaign
Correction: An early version incorrectly described the standings in last week’s Fox News poll. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said on Sunday that he would welcome President Biden joining him on the campaign trail as he looks to retain his seat against Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters. During an appearance on...
Laura Ingraham: Fetterman and Ryan are pretending to be populists to hold off Oz and Vance
Laura Ingraham said Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is attempting to act like a "man of the people" and how both he and Ohio's Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan are "misleading" voters in their senatorial races Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We had a huge reaction to last...
