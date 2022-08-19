Read full article on original website
WTVC
Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle
SIGNAL Mountain, Tenn. — Ralph Mann and Kitty Castellanet talks about how the Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle event on Labor Day, September 5th. Lions will be serving BBQ for in person sit down meals and drive-thru bulk sales on Labor Day, Sept 5th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Raffle Drawing will begin at 1:00 PM.
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Justin Bibb announces West Side Market will begin transition to nonprofit management
CLEVELAND — While the city of Cleveland will continue to own West Side Market, a nonprofit will begin taking over day-to-day operations to address vendors' concerns. The West Side Market is a Cleveland landmark that for years has been shedding vendors frustrated with everything from electrical issues to leases.
chattanoogapulse.com
Empower Helps Local Residents Reduce Energy Consumption And Save Money
Empower Chattanooga, run by the local nonprofit green|spaces with assistance from EPB, gives people the tools they need to reduce their energy consumption, and therefore lower their energy bill. At their free workshops, they show people how to lower their energy bills through low-cost and no-cost solutions. Everyone gets a...
WDEF
Body Found on 10th Street
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022
Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
WTVC
Man leaving work near Northgate Mall robbed, kidnapped, say Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Chattanooga is recovering after police say he was robbed, kidnapped, and had his vehicle stolen early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers were called a little after 4 a.m. to 200 Northgate Mall Drive. A release says the man told officers...
Join the Chattanooga Police Department in donating blood this September
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, the blood drive will be held in front of the Police Service Center on Amnicola. This event will he held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 3410 Amnicola Hwy, Police Service Center. To make an...
WTVC
Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
WDEF
Fire Damages Soddy-Daisy Home
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Firefighters are investigating what started a house fire that caused $60,000 in damage. A family came home late Saturday night to find heavy smoke inside their Bayfront Drive house in the Soddy-Daisy area. Hamilton County Emergency Management officials say the family tried to get inside...
WDEF
Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
WDEF
Neighbor reports porch pirate activity in St. Elmo
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to a neighbor in Saint Elmo, a porch pirate is back on the prowl. He is sharing home surveillance footage. You can see the pirate taking a package from the neighbor’s home to his car. That same person is seen driving up and down...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
WTVC
School bus with kids on board in accident in Ooltewah Monday morning; No children hurt
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — A school bus with 9 children on board was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. No one on the bus was seriously hurt. The accident happened Monday morning at Mountain View Road near Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Chattanooga Police say officers...
Chattanooga Fire Department responds to residential structure fire on Fisk Avenue
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It happened in the 6000 block of Fisk Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire. The responding crews saw heavy fire and smoke...
chattanoogapulse.com
CHI Memorial's 18th Annual Pink! Gala Annouces 20223 Theme And Co-Chairs
CHI Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce the 18th annual Pink! gala will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The theme will be "A Pink! Night in the Big Apple". Be transported to “The City that Never Sleeps” for an evening filled with the best of New York City fashion, street performers, musicians, artists, and award-winning theater.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Gas Prices Continue To Drop, Falling Another Nine Cents In The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 52.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 55.3 cents per gallon higher than a year...
WTVC
Trenton-Dade fire crews respond to Circle-K air-conditioning fire Saturday morning
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — According to a report from the Trenton-Dade County Fire Department, multiple crews responded to a Circle-K at Highway 11 and 136 including New Salem Fire Department and South Dade Fire and Rescue. They responded to a call about a reported power outage and smoke within...
WTVC
Powerball player in Chattanooga wins $50,000
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Chattanooga won $50,000 from the drawing held Saturday. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win the prize money, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Shiv Food Mart, 631...
WTVC
Chattanooga McDonald's employee assaulted, woman faces several charges, 4 others sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces 8 charges after police say she assaulted an employee of the McDonald's on Gunbarrel Road last month. Police arrested 20-year-old India Clark after a traffic accident on Sunday, and after officers learned Clark had several warrants for her arrest. Those warrants stem...
WTVC
Man shot in drive-by shooting on Wilcox Blvd. Sunday night; Chattanooga Police investigate
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday night on Wilcox Boulevard. CPD responded around t 9:12 pm, to 3800 Wilcox Blvd. on a call of a person shot. CPD says they located the 39-year-old victim in his vehicle suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
