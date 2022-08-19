ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle

SIGNAL Mountain, Tenn. — Ralph Mann and Kitty Castellanet talks about how the Signal Mountain Lions Club is holding a Labor Day BBQ and Cash Raffle event on Labor Day, September 5th. Lions will be serving BBQ for in person sit down meals and drive-thru bulk sales on Labor Day, Sept 5th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Raffle Drawing will begin at 1:00 PM.
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Empower Helps Local Residents Reduce Energy Consumption And Save Money

Empower Chattanooga, run by the local nonprofit green|spaces with assistance from EPB, gives people the tools they need to reduce their energy consumption, and therefore lower their energy bill. At their free workshops, they show people how to lower their energy bills through low-cost and no-cost solutions. Everyone gets a...
WDEF

Body Found on 10th Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022

Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TN
WDEF

Fire Damages Soddy-Daisy Home

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Firefighters are investigating what started a house fire that caused $60,000 in damage. A family came home late Saturday night to find heavy smoke inside their Bayfront Drive house in the Soddy-Daisy area. Hamilton County Emergency Management officials say the family tried to get inside...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WDEF

Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Neighbor reports porch pirate activity in St. Elmo

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to a neighbor in Saint Elmo, a porch pirate is back on the prowl. He is sharing home surveillance footage. You can see the pirate taking a package from the neighbor’s home to his car. That same person is seen driving up and down...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

CHI Memorial's 18th Annual Pink! Gala Annouces 20223 Theme And Co-Chairs

CHI Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce the 18th annual Pink! gala will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The theme will be "A Pink! Night in the Big Apple". Be transported to “The City that Never Sleeps” for an evening filled with the best of New York City fashion, street performers, musicians, artists, and award-winning theater.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Powerball player in Chattanooga wins $50,000

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Chattanooga won $50,000 from the drawing held Saturday. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win the prize money, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Shiv Food Mart, 631...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

