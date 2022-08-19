Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Yakuza Creator Wants Next Project to Be Like a Tarantino Movie
Toshihiro Nagoshi, the popular creator of Sega's Yakuza series, has revealed that he wants his next game to have some major commonalities with the films of Quentin Tarantino. Last year, Nagoshi ended up departing from Sega and developer RGG Studio and went to join NetEase to establish a new studio. Since that time, we haven't heard from Nagoshi and what he could be doing next, but the longtime game director has now shared some initial details about his next title.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
Dawn of the Dead Returning to Theaters in 3D for Halloween
Dawn of the Dead, the 1978 horror classic from director George A. Romero, is coming to theaters this Halloween with a 3D conversion overseen by New Amsterdam Entertainment, a company run by the film's producer Richard P. Rubinstein. Besides the 3D conversion, there will be no changes to Romero's original cut. According to Rue Morgue, Dawn of the Dead will screen six shows at each site over the four-day Halloween weekend beginning on October 28 and running through Monday, October 31. The locations will all be Regal-owned cinemas, as that's who has partnered with New Amsterdam.
Fast X Star Reveals How New Film Tops Franchise Going to Space
For years, Fast and Furious fans have been joking that the series had to go to space to take the franchise into another realm truly, but now that F9 accomplished that feat, audiences are wondering where the series could possibly go next. According to longtime star Nathalie Emmanuel, the upcoming Fast X might not be able to elevate the action further than outer space, but she notes that the emotional stakes of the new film might be the highest they've ever been in the narrative, which will undoubtedly result in the sequel delivering things that fans could have never expected. Emmanuel can next be seen in The Invitation, which hits theaters on August 26th.
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Jen's Comic-Accurate Origin Story
Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Marvel fans were treated to the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last week. The live-action series has taken some unique steps to bring Jen's origin story to life, including tweaking the inciting incident that gives her superpowers in the first place. Instead of adapting the story from Savage She-Hulk #1, which sees her being shot in a mob hit from Nicholas Trask and needing to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk, the show decides to have Jen accidentally get exposed to Bruce's blood during a car accident. In a recent interview with Inverse, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao addressed why that change was made, and revealed that the higher-ups at Marvel did not think it "vibed with" the tone of the rest of the show.
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
Did She-Hulk Just Confirm Major Fan Theory About Captain America?
A surprising amount of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot dealt with whether or not Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was a virgin. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) brings it up a few times throughout the episode before the big reveal takes place in the episode's post-credits scene. According to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), "Steve Rogers is not a virgin."
Undead Unluck Hypes Huge Announcement Coming Soon
Fans have been keeping an eye on Undead Unluck as it seems to be the next major series poised for an anime adaptation of its own, but the series is picking up steam by teasing fans with a major announcement coming our way! Fans have seen many of the standout series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine getting their own anime adaptations, and some of these are newer than the others. With this latest generation all getting picked up in some form or fashion, there are a few series still left that have yet to fully make the jump to anime.
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
Better Call Saul Star Reveals Biggest Disappointment With the Series
This week, the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. Fans were pleased with the way the show ended, and they even crashed the AMC+ site when the final episode was released. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad and it also starred some major players from the original series, including Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at their characters, including an in-depth look at the death of Mike's son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.
Batman: Caped Crusader Star Diedrich Bader Reacts to HBO Max Canceling the Animated Series
On Monday, HBO Max went on another purge, this time canceling six more animated projects including Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series, which had been given a series order by the streamer and Cartoon Network 15 months ago, was set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Batman: The Animated Series and coming from J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm and while the news of the series' cancelation before it ever made air was shocking for fans, it turns out it was a surprise for those involved as well. On Twitter, Diedrich Bader commented on ComicBook.com's coverage of the story that not only was he in the series, but this was how he was finding out.
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
Fan-Favorite Movies Returning to Theaters for Disney+ Day
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok and Disney's magical musical Encanto are among the fan-favorite movies returning to theaters to celebrate Disney+ Day. New content will be added to the Disney+ streaming service on September 8, including the Disney+ original movie Pinocchio and the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened exclusively in theaters in July. From September 8-19, Disney will re-release Ragnarok, Disney and Pixar's Cars, 1992's Newsies, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto at select AMC Theatres. A Disney+ subscription is not required to purchase tickets, which will go on sale September 1 priced at $5 per screening.
Rick Riordan Shares New Percy Jackson Image Ahead of Big Production Week
Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues its mythical momentum. The series is already deep into production, as it is currently in its third month of production in Vancouver, but took the time last week to celebrate the titular character's canonical birthday. Author Rick Riordan, star Walker Scobell, and even the Empire State Building itself celebrated August 18th with official images, appropriately blue cupcakes, and an Olympus-style light show. Even with all those gifts, one present was notably absent: a first look teaser trailer. That's because despite having "through chapter nine" of The Lightning Thief shot, it's still "way, way, way too early" for footage to be revealed to the public. With birthday celebrations in the rear view, the Percy Jackson cast and crew are back in the production driver's seat.
Sailor Moon's Legendary Lost Pilot Has Been Found
That's right, a hard working YouTube reporter has somehow uncovered the legendary lost pilot for Saban and ToonMakers' produced Sailor Moon series previously lost to time for all these years! One of the most notable lost media projects among anime fans was a Sailor Moon project that had attempted to "Americanize" Naoko Takeuchi's original series for new audiences. This was a live-action and animated hybrid that completely revamped the original series for new audiences. Unlike DiC's first English dubbed release for the franchise, this would have been a complete detour from what we eventually got. But it never got beyond the pilot stage.
Fast and Furious: Fast X Filming in Los Angeles Has Residents Furious Over Dangerous Stunts
A year from its theatrical release, the latest Fast and Furious installment is already getting attention — but not necessarily in a good way. A new report from Variety reveals that residents of Los Angeles' historic Angelino Heights neighborhood are planning to protest production on Fast X later this week. Residents received a notice of filming that indicated that Fast X would shoot in front of the real-life Toretto house on Friday, with a sequence that would involve "simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke." According to the reporting, the protest is to raise awareness for road safety education, as some residents are unhappy after the area has already become home to car enthusiasts engaging in street racing and other potentially-dangerous behavior around the franchise's real-life locations.
House of the Dragon Stars Detail Complex Relationship to Targaryen Family, Iron Throne
HBO will release their first Game of Thrones spinoff tomorrow night and everyone is definitely excited to see the next chapter of Westeros. House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen clan long before the events of the original series. The series will star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best and Steve Toussaint. In the series Best plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Toussaint plays her husband Lord Corlys Velaryon. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got the chance to speak with both actors where they reveal their complicated relationship to the Targaryen family and the Iron Throne.
