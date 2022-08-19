FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are warning of a new scam reported to be circulating:. Fairhope Police Department has received several calls about a new scam. Residents are getting calls from an unknown caller. The caller is telling the resident that they have a relative in the Fairhope Jail and that they need to buy gift cards from Dollar General in order to bond the family member out of jail.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO