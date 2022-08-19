ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

New building could replace Olde Towne Daphne courtyard

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week. “This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Daphne, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Daphne, AL
Food & Drinks
County
Baldwin County, AL
Daphne, AL
Lifestyle
City
Daphne, AL
Daphne, AL
Restaurants
Baldwin County, AL
Lifestyle
WKRG News 5

Man shot, killed at Scottsdale Court identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed Saturday, Aug. 20 at Scottsdale Court.  Jamies Johnson, 32, was identified as the man killed inside his home off Scottsdale Court near Overlook Road. Mobile Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting during a domestic […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Fairhope Police Dept. says Don't buy gift cards to bond family member out of jail

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are warning of a new scam reported to be circulating:. Fairhope Police Department has received several calls about a new scam. Residents are getting calls from an unknown caller. The caller is telling the resident that they have a relative in the Fairhope Jail and that they need to buy gift cards from Dollar General in order to bond the family member out of jail.
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Food Drink#Popular Daphne#Conlon Properties
WKRG News 5

Police officer killed in Baldwin Co. wreck

UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police officer was killed in the crash. Two others were seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer was on his way home when a pickup truck sped past a stop sign and crashed into his car. The scene is now a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark thrashes in water at Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Just one week after we showed you dramatic video of a hammerhead shark hunting a stingray at Orange Beach, a WKRG News 5 viewer sent us another video of a hammerhead shark thrashing in the water at the popular tourist destination. You can hear a mother tell her son to […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores close to finalizing response to state on bridges

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Mayor Robert Craft said at a recent council meeting the city would soon be drafting a letter laying out its case for the Alabama Department of Transportation to move forward with plans to build a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The council is meeting today, Aug. 22, in an executive session to discuss the city’s response.
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

New Orange Beach Coffee shop in hot water over name controversy

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge denies request to revoke bond of former Mobile doctor charged in fatal wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy