New Haven, CT

Register Citizen

Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say

STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting

HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Bristol Roadway

A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Hartford County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road. Officers responded to the area for a reported motorcycle crash, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski, of the Bristol Police.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot

NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home

Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges

BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
WTNH

PD: Man forced entry into home, assaults woman

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to […]
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
NEWINGTON, CT
WGAU

Cat rescued after attacker threw it into Long Island Bay

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Humane investigators have charged a Long Island man with animal cruelty after he allegedly assaulted a man and threw a cat into the water. In a news release, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that Christopher Garufi assaulted the cat’s owner outside of The Schooner Inn in Ocean Bay Park.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident

Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
STONINGTON, CT

