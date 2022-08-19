Read full article on original website
Becky Merida
3d ago
I noticed there wasn't any school zone signs since my son attends Carroll. But because I am a parent and I know that there are other parents kids that may walk to Carroll, I make it a point to drive 25 mph anyway til I pass the church. We have to do our part til those signs are placed for the safety of all kids that go to school there.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stretch of southbound US-181 to completely close overnight for Harbor Bridge Project construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project continues to shut down lanes for construction, though it is unclear how long the work will continue. Monday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed, a news release from Harbor Bridge Project officials said. The closures are "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release said.
Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
Officials in Live Oak County show concern as water levels at Nueces River rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Live Oak County are holding their breath as water levels at the Nueces River rise. However, we're learning the county may have dodged a bullet this time around as the Nueces River reaches it's crest. 3NEWS spent the day in Three Rivers and...
TROUBLE SHOOTERS: Back flow problems
An Aransas Pass man wants his water supply company to reimburse him for out-of-pocket expenses to install back flow valve
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Ingleside to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of groceries consistently rising, residents may need other alternatives to help them replenish their pantries. The City of Ingleside will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the San Patricio Health Department located on 261 San Angelo Avenue, according to a social media post from Ingleside police.
City of Corpus Christi looks for ways to boost tourism through sports
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi shared news earlier Monday about the development of a sports commission. City leaders said that the commission will focus on creating a world-class sports ecosystem in order to attract competitive sports events to the area, and more tourism dollars. Sports...
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
Tynan under water boil notice, looking for funds for water filtration system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in the town of Tynan, Texas, have been advised to boil their water before consumption as officials there seek emergency grants to pay for a new water filtration system. The issue is sand and grit getting into the water supply, which can be bad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Harbor Bridge developers default, what happens to all of the workers?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flatiron/Dragados precast yard for the Harbor Bridge project is located off County Road 36 and Highway 77, just south of Robstown, Texas. The workers there and at other project sites have to be worried for their jobs -- the company has until Sept. 1 to fix the deficiencies that TxDOT says they found in the bridge design.
Flood plain homeowners keep a close eye on rising water levels in Nueces River
Nueces River near San Patricio has not risen too much, but it's a different situation further up North.
Large brush fire burns along State Highway 35 between Aransas Pass and Rockport
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large, quickly moving brush fire is burning on the Texas State Highway 35 bypass at the county line, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. The fire has spread from the area of W Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile near the bypass. As of now, it is 50% contained with approximately 150 acres burned.
Old Cunningham Water Treatment Plant being demolished at Labonte Park
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi eyesore will soon go away. The old Cunningham Water Treatment Plant has been out of commission for more than three decades. It currently occupies about 40 acres of City of Corpus Christi property, but it will soon be torn down. There are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Falfurrias in coming weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke will hold several town halls in South Texas beginning this upcoming weekend during his "Drive for Texas" campaign. Saturday, August 27, O'Rourke will be in...
Coastal Bend fire crews work day and night to contain Aransas Pass blaze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were up against a major brush fire, Saturday, in Aransas Pass. The San Patricio County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic along the fire from West Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile, near bypass 35. Officials said more than 125 acres were...
Kingsville ISD students return to the classroom
KINGSVILLE, Texas — 3NEWS has been the Coastal Bend’s back-to-school headquarters-- answering the questions parents have and celebrating the first day of classes. Monday, August 22, students and staff at Kingsville ISD returned to the classroom and before the first bell rang, they spent the morning with First Edition.
Aransas Pass, Rockport blaze causes uptick in business and residential power outages
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the large brush fire between Aransas Pass and Rockport, there has been an uptick in reports of business and residential power outages due to electrical poles burning. 3NEWS spoke with Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Captain Aaron Jones who said at the time...
mysoutex.com
B+ for BISD: District makes history
The Beeville Independent School District made history Friday when it was officially rated as a B school district. Each school year, school districts in Texas are rated by the Texas Education Agency based on different factors. These factors include college, career and military readiness, student achievements, academic growth and relative performance.
KTSA
Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
City manager concerned about left behind construction sites if Harbor Bridge project halts entirely
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni expressed concern Friday about the possibility that work on the new Harbor Bridge project could stop entirely come Sept. 1. The new Harbor Bridge developers, Flatiron/Dragados, were given 15 days to address alleged design flaws pointed out to them...
tpr.org
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 3