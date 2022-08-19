ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

outbreaknewstoday.com

Washington: Local transmission of anaplasmosis reported in Whatcom County man

Washington state health officials are reporting the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis in a Washington resident discovered on August 8. A Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease, and is now in recovery, after working in the brush in Mason County where he was likely bitten by an infected tick.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

