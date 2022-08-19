Spartanburg Co. driver pleads guilty to DUI involving death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office says the Spartanburg driver who killed one, and critically injured another, in a head-on-collision has pleaded guilty.

Ryan Severa, now 26, pleaded guilty Friday morning to driving under the influence (DUI) involving death, and DUI involving great bodily injury for a wreck that happened in August 2019.

The plea comes three years after the head-on collision that occurred on Highway 221 in Spartanburg County.

Solicitor Barry Barnette recounted the events, saying Severa was northbound around 8:30 p.m. when his mini-van began to cross the center line and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck, 66-year-old Glen Calvert Perkins, died at the scene while his wife was critically injured.

Solicitor Barnette said Severa had been seen on surveillance video at a U-Haul business, located around a mile away from the collision, just before the wreck occurred.

Showing the video in the hearing, Barnette said you could see Severa kick and break the glass of the business, leaving after he fell and an employee confronted him.

Solicitor Barnette said witnesses saw Severa drinking earlier in the day. An open bottle of bourbon was found inside the minivan.

Blood and urine tests taken by SLED showed his blood alcohol levels at .15%, the hospital recorded levels around .245%.

According to Barnette, Severa got into his minivan and drove a mile down the road to where the crash happened.

Solicitor Barnette said Severa was sentenced to 17 years in prison and a $12,500 fine for his guilty plea.

Severa was also wanted for a violation of probation warrant in the state of Georgia when the wreck occurred, He will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

