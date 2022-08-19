Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday
We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Trade Quarterback Ahead of 2022 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant trade a little over two weeks before the 2022 NFL season begins. It was announced on Monday that the Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. In exchange for Mullens, the Vikings traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The trade is pending Mullens passing a physical.
Bengals Offensive Lineman Ruled Out With Right Calf Injury
The veteran left in the third quarter
Will Eagles be looking for more help at the safety position?
Jaquiski Tartt has worked as a starter for most of his career, lining up as a 49ers first-stringer 64 times since being taken in the 2015 second round. The veteran defender, however, has not shown enough to be an Eagles roster lock yet. The other Eagles veteran safety, Anthony Harris, may not be locked in as a starter. The team appears on the lookout for more help.
Yardbarker
New York Giants rookie LB Darrian Beavers ‘bracing’ for significant knee injury confirmation
The New York Giants might’ve dodged a serious injury bullet with star rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, but sixth-round linebacker out of Cincinnati, Darrian Beavers, might not have gotten so lucky. Beavers went down in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after making a strong...
NFL・
Yardbarker
New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Main takeaways, analysis, injury updates
The New York Giants wrapped up their second preseason game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight. The Giants came away with a 25-23 victory over the Bengals. It was a thrilling match that went down to the wire. But ultimately, Alex Bachman and the Giants came out on top.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Ravens
In the world of the NFL preseason, this is now how many teams roll. The Cardinals are no exception. Of the 32 players that didn’t dress for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, 19 are projected starters. No one expected to start on offense played in the game. Nine have documented injuries plus defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19. However, he wouldn’t have played anyway.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Preseason Game Two Takeaways
The San Francisco 49ers finished their second preseason game late Saturday evening after spending the week in Minnesota participating in multiple joint practices with the Vikings at their practice facility. The 49ers beat the Vikings 17-7. Although the outcome of the game is meaningless, there were still essential takeaways that the coaching staff will keep in mind while making the 53-man roster before the regular season begins.
Vikings vs. 49ers Live Score Updates: 2022 NFL Preseason, Week 2
Follow along as the Vikings take on the 49ers in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
numberfire.com
Tom Brady (personal) back at Buccaneers practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) returned to practice on Monday. Brady was away from the team for two weeks to tend to a personal matter, but he has nearly three weeks to get ready for the Buccaneers' Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Brady led the league in pass attempts (719), pass yards (5,316) and throwing touchdowns (43). The pass attempts were the second-most total attempts of all time and the sixth-most passes per game ever.
NBC Sports
Who is Deon Cain and what are his chances of making Eagles' roster?
It’s impossible to watch Deon Cain catch the football and not play the 53-man roster game. If it comes down to Cain and Jalen Reagor, what will the Eagles do?. Cain has had a terrific training camp, and in the preseason game against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, he did the same thing he’s been doing all summer.
numberfire.com
KJ Hamler (knee) returns to Broncos practice Monday
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee) returned to practice on Monday. The Broncos activated Hamler from the PUP list at the beginning of the month, but he hadn't practiced prior to Monday. Hamler is poised to open the season as the Broncos' No. 3 receiver after Tim Patrick suffered an ACL tear early in training camp. The 2020 second-round pick said in May that he wants to play the "Tyler Lockett role" for new quarterback Russell Wilson.
27 Vikings won't play in preseason game against 49ers
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
18 injured Giants won't play vs. Bengals
When general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll took control of the New York Giants, they vowed to cap the team’s injury issues. So far, that hasn’t happened. In fact, the Giants’ injury woes seem to be as bad as ever. They’re so injury-riddled entering Week 2 of the preseason that they’ll be without more than two dozen players on Sunday night, including 18 non-injured reserve and non-PUP players.
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd preseason game
CLEVELAND — The Eagles are leaving Ohio after two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday. The Eagles won 21-20, but the week was about getting better and evaluating the roster. The Eagles will be heading to Miami this week for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals fall to Giants 25-22 in preseason
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday night, taking on the New York Giants in Week 2 of the preseason. While the Bengals didn’t play starters, many Giants starters took the field, giving the Cincinnati reserves reps against a starting unit. With position battles still up in the...
