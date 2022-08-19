ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AthlonSports.com

Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday

We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Las Vegas Raiders Trade Quarterback Ahead of 2022 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant trade a little over two weeks before the 2022 NFL season begins. It was announced on Monday that the Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. In exchange for Mullens, the Vikings traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The trade is pending Mullens passing a physical.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

Will Eagles be looking for more help at the safety position?

Jaquiski Tartt has worked as a starter for most of his career, lining up as a 49ers first-stringer 64 times since being taken in the 2015 second round. The veteran defender, however, has not shown enough to be an Eagles roster lock yet. The other Eagles veteran safety, Anthony Harris, may not be locked in as a starter. The team appears on the lookout for more help.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Ravens

In the world of the NFL preseason, this is now how many teams roll. The Cardinals are no exception. Of the 32 players that didn’t dress for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, 19 are projected starters. No one expected to start on offense played in the game. Nine have documented injuries plus defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19. However, he wouldn’t have played anyway.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Preseason Game Two Takeaways

The San Francisco 49ers finished their second preseason game late Saturday evening after spending the week in Minnesota participating in multiple joint practices with the Vikings at their practice facility. The 49ers beat the Vikings 17-7. Although the outcome of the game is meaningless, there were still essential takeaways that the coaching staff will keep in mind while making the 53-man roster before the regular season begins.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tom Brady (personal) back at Buccaneers practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) returned to practice on Monday. Brady was away from the team for two weeks to tend to a personal matter, but he has nearly three weeks to get ready for the Buccaneers' Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Brady led the league in pass attempts (719), pass yards (5,316) and throwing touchdowns (43). The pass attempts were the second-most total attempts of all time and the sixth-most passes per game ever.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Who is Deon Cain and what are his chances of making Eagles' roster?

It’s impossible to watch Deon Cain catch the football and not play the 53-man roster game. If it comes down to Cain and Jalen Reagor, what will the Eagles do?. Cain has had a terrific training camp, and in the preseason game against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, he did the same thing he’s been doing all summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

KJ Hamler (knee) returns to Broncos practice Monday

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee) returned to practice on Monday. The Broncos activated Hamler from the PUP list at the beginning of the month, but he hadn't practiced prior to Monday. Hamler is poised to open the season as the Broncos' No. 3 receiver after Tim Patrick suffered an ACL tear early in training camp. The 2020 second-round pick said in May that he wants to play the "Tyler Lockett role" for new quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

18 injured Giants won't play vs. Bengals

When general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll took control of the New York Giants, they vowed to cap the team’s injury issues. So far, that hasn’t happened. In fact, the Giants’ injury woes seem to be as bad as ever. They’re so injury-riddled entering Week 2 of the preseason that they’ll be without more than two dozen players on Sunday night, including 18 non-injured reserve and non-PUP players.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd preseason game

CLEVELAND — The Eagles are leaving Ohio after two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday. The Eagles won 21-20, but the week was about getting better and evaluating the roster. The Eagles will be heading to Miami this week for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals fall to Giants 25-22 in preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday night, taking on the New York Giants in Week 2 of the preseason. While the Bengals didn’t play starters, many Giants starters took the field, giving the Cincinnati reserves reps against a starting unit. With position battles still up in the...
CINCINNATI, OH

