taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council Holds Special Meeting
Taylorville City Council approved a second amendment to the city’s Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Ameran and two other entities. All aldermen were present except for Alderman Doug Brown. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this agreement has potential to lower the city’s power bill down the road. City...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County MAPPING Program (PAVE) Hosts Peace Corps Fellow
The Effingham County MAPPING Program, PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) will host Brittany Sunderman, an Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs (IIRA) Peace Corps Fellow. The Fellows Program in Community Development at Western Illinois University is a two-year graduate fellowship program for returned Peace Corps volunteers (RPCV) and AmeriCorps...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Instructor Releases OER Textbook
Lake Land College math instructor Sarah Harley recently released an open educational resource (OER) math textbook called “Math in General Education.” Harley teaches general education math, and she said she noticed a need in this area and compiled an updated resource for her students. “We had been using...
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
Effingham Radio
Hobnob Harvest Market Coming Back To Effingham County Fairgrounds
The Hobnob Harvest Market – a pop-up vintage, handmade, & boutique shopping event – is heading back to the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont, Illinois on September 2 & 3. Hobnob owners Scott & Holly Snelling are thrilled to be back in Effingham County for the first time since Covid hit in 2019.
Effingham Radio
Sandra C. Hoover, 87
Sandra C. Hoover, 87, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham. A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Effingham Event Center in Effingham. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
Michael A. Hoffman, 78
Michael A. Hoffman, 78, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home in Watson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Vicki Lynn Fosbender, 67
Vicki Lynn Fosbender, 67, formerly of Effingham, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home in Frankfort, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation being held from 5:00 p.m. to the time of service. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
Effingham Radio
Two Juveniles Arrested for Felony Criminal Damage in Charleston and Mattoon
The following has been released by the Mattoon Police Department in a press release on their Facebook Page:. “On August 21, 2022, Police responded to dozens of complaints of damaged vehicle and building windows in Charleston and Mattoon. The next morning personnel from both agencies were able to identify and safely apprehend the two juvenile suspects and BB Gun evidence. Both subjects admitted to their involvement.
Effingham Radio
Madonna Klier, 82
Madonna Klier, age 82, of Newton, Illinois passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services celebrating Madonna’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Newton with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24 and from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Thursday, August 25 in the church. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton.
wgel.com
Fatal Side-By-Side Crash In Marion County
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. WJBD Radio reports Hunter Joliff was driving the side by side in the 400 block of Gerrish Road, south of Patoka, just after 11 PM Sunday night when Marion County deputies say he missed a curve in the roadway, traveled through a ditch, overturned, and came to rest about 40 feet outside of a creek.
Effingham Radio
Eva Irene Braden, 99
Eva Irene Braden, 99, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 in her home with her family at her side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Lutheran Ladies Aid of Strasburg, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
Effingham Radio
Community Comes Out To Effingham High School New Turf Dedication
On Friday night the community gathered at Effingham High School’s new sports complex and officially welcomed the new turf field of Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium. As several coaches, students, sports backers and donors spoke to the crowd it was Effingham High School Head Soccer Coach Logan Arney who said it best.
WAND TV
Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Christian L. Ames, 29
Christian L. Ames, 29, of Sigel, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Mullen Baptist Church in Montrose, IL. Burial will be in Mullen Cemetery in Montrose. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
ISP Arrest Individual For First Degree Murder
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 announce the arrest of Lonnie L. Glidewell, a 57-year-old male from Greenup, IL, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony). On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:23 p.m., the ISP DCI – Zone 8 was requested by Cumberland County...
