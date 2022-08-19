Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
37-year-old man stabbed in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a downtown fight which resulted in a stabbing Saturday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 88 Hookah Lounge at 16th and O Streets on a report of three people fighting at 2 a.m. When officers arrived, the fighting was over and a 37-year-old man had a single stab wound to his chest. LPD said that his injuries were not life threatening.
klkntv.com
Teen bicyclist injured in collision with Lincoln police cruiser in crosswalk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A marked police cruiser and a bicyclist collided in a crosswalk at the intersection of 48th and Adams on Sunday. But the Lincoln Police Department and the family of the bicyclist are at odds over who hit whom. As traffic and pedestrian lights changed, the...
1011now.com
LPD’s & family’s differing accounts of collision that injured teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. The bicyclist, Caden Wenzl, was riding his bike near 48th and Adams with his...
News Channel Nebraska
One stabbed at Hookah bar in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a Hookah bar in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the O Street 88 Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they talked with a 37-year-old man with a single stab wound to his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Man shot in leg at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was shot in the leg late Saturday night at a north Lincoln gas station, police say. Officers arrived at the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11:00 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police...
klin.com
Man Shot In Parking Lot Of Lincoln Convenience Store
Lincoln Police say a 27 year old man was shot in the parking lot of the Casey’s at 4411 North 27th Street around 11:00 Saturday night. “Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. The man...
1011now.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years for distributing cocaine and fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- A 38-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl. Adante Mower of Lincoln was sentenced to 240 months in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury. After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for three years.
1011now.com
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.
RELATED PEOPLE
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 20 years behind bars for selling drugs that caused overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will now serve 20 years behind bars for selling drugs that caused two overdoses, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Adante Mower, 38, was sentenced Friday for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. On Aug. 4, 2021, Mower...
1011now.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school. For just over 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in Southeastern Nebraska. Updated: 15 hours ago. Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near 27th and Superior on a...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
LPD arrest suspect after officer was knocked down, injured by motorcyclist
(Lincoln, NE) -- An arrest is made in connection to an assault on a Lincoln Police officer. Lincoln Police say around 12:30 the morning of August 11th, officers spotted a green, "racing style motorcycle" with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been seen on multiple occasions driving, "extremely recklessly" through the downtown area. Police say the motorcycle continued northbound on Centennial mall, and driving up onto the west side sidewalk of Centennial Mall Park between P and Q streets.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead after Butler County car accident
DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Hwy 15 and Hwy 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness account,...
1011now.com
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
NebraskaTV
One dead following Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between Seward and David City Sunday night. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 15 and 66. The investigation determined the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
1011now.com
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school. For just over 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in Southeastern Nebraska. Man shot in north Lincoln parking lot. Updated: 16 hours ago. Lincoln Police were called to a parking...
Southern Poverty Law Center
Emails Show Omaha Police Planned Deal With Far Right-linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska plans to trade tens of thousands of dollars' worth of expired helmets and bulletproof gear for roughly $3,000 worth of firearm equipment in a deal with a local tactical shop that has hosted international far-right politicians and an anti-Muslim speaker. Hatewatch obtained emails surrounding the deal, which the city council tabled on July 18 amid public scrutiny, through a public information request. The emails shed light on OPD’s relationships with far-right business owners who have ties to law enforcement. Nebraska activists tell Hatewatch they fear the swap between OPD and 88 Tactical, a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, is evidence of police willingness to work with organizations that have ties to the far right.
1011now.com
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over closes summer driving season
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 15 impaired drivers during the first weekend of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The national campaign marks the end of the summer driving season. Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime...
Comments / 0