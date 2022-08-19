ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Rain washes Williamson County farmers, ranchers with relief during drought

By Mercedez Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oR0Y_0hO78hYa00

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As rain passes over Central Texas, farmlands are finally seeing much-needed showers. A local farmer and rancher said while this rain may not help an already spoiled season, it could be a good sign of a better chance next year.

“We had a great year last year can’t complain, but this year is for the birds,” said Deborah Hajda, owner of Raising Five Cattle Company.

Hajda said her family’s operations haven’t had the best harvest this year. Their corn crop is mostly stalks, she said and their cotton never did bloom. While disappointed, Hajda said she’s staying optimistic about the future.

“You can’t get into the doom and gloom of the drought,” said Hajda. “Having been through them before, if you can get a 2-inch rain in August that’s a great sign.”

Worst drought level spreads through Austin and east

The sign Hajda is referring to is the opportunity to grow some more hay and grasses to keep cattle fed over the harsh winter months.

She said inflation prices of things like feed have driven other ranchers to sell their cattle to offload the burden of feeding them. That is even more likely to happen as winter comes and ranchers might need to purchase more feed to stockpile.

Hajda said this could have a ripple effect in the grocery store in the near future.

“It’s going to be a three-year hit on this industry,” said Hajda. “You sell off mommas, babies, pregnant mommas, you can’t get those back in the market for three years – so beef could get expensive.”

County Agriculture Extension Agent Kate Whitney said the county is pretty behind in rainfall for the year. She estimates levels to be about 50 percent of what a typical year may bring.

“Depending on where you are in the county, we’ve received about 11 inches,” said Whitney. “We’re about halfway behind by this time of year. We’ve usually had 23-24 inches.”

With more rain predicted in the coming days, locals welcome it warmly for however long they can.

“We’re just grinning ear to ear. This is fantastic!” said Hajda.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Jean Williamson Briscoe
3d ago

Thank you God for blessing us with rain ♥️

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
County
Williamson County, TX
Williamson County, TX
Business
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranchers#Birds#A Better Chance#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
KXAN

Why are roads slippery when it rains?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone knows roads get slicker when it rains, but do you know why? In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look at the forces driving you off the road. What you’ll learn in this First Warning Weather University lesson:...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
fox44news.com

Bridge checked for damages after Salado-area fire

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle fire in Salado has also caused damages to the Salado Creek Bridge. The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office posted on social media that just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on FM-2843 at the Salado Creek bridge. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found a Ford F-150 with extensive damage abandoned in the eastbound lane of traffic.
SALADO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy