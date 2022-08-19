Rain washes Williamson County farmers, ranchers with relief during drought

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As rain passes over Central Texas, farmlands are finally seeing much-needed showers. A local farmer and rancher said while this rain may not help an already spoiled season, it could be a good sign of a better chance next year.

“We had a great year last year can’t complain, but this year is for the birds,” said Deborah Hajda, owner of Raising Five Cattle Company.

Hajda said her family’s operations haven’t had the best harvest this year. Their corn crop is mostly stalks, she said and their cotton never did bloom. While disappointed, Hajda said she’s staying optimistic about the future.

“You can’t get into the doom and gloom of the drought,” said Hajda. “Having been through them before, if you can get a 2-inch rain in August that’s a great sign.”

The sign Hajda is referring to is the opportunity to grow some more hay and grasses to keep cattle fed over the harsh winter months.

She said inflation prices of things like feed have driven other ranchers to sell their cattle to offload the burden of feeding them. That is even more likely to happen as winter comes and ranchers might need to purchase more feed to stockpile.

Hajda said this could have a ripple effect in the grocery store in the near future.

“It’s going to be a three-year hit on this industry,” said Hajda. “You sell off mommas, babies, pregnant mommas, you can’t get those back in the market for three years – so beef could get expensive.”

County Agriculture Extension Agent Kate Whitney said the county is pretty behind in rainfall for the year. She estimates levels to be about 50 percent of what a typical year may bring.

“Depending on where you are in the county, we’ve received about 11 inches,” said Whitney. “We’re about halfway behind by this time of year. We’ve usually had 23-24 inches.”

With more rain predicted in the coming days, locals welcome it warmly for however long they can.

“We’re just grinning ear to ear. This is fantastic!” said Hajda.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.